American citizenship is both an honor and a responsibility. We are the stewards of our republic, not Congress or the politicians. It is our duty to know the issues and follow the truth. No matter who you believe is right for leadership, they should be chosen from truth.
Yet, from sheer laziness we have given our power of choice to the politicians, who now see no need to do what is right for us or our nation, but instead focus on doing what makes them more wealthy and more powerful. They prey on our gullibility by feeding us lies that few people bother to fact-check. We are willing to believe completely egregious filth because we read it on social media, where there is no accountability for posting the most outrageous lies. The blame game is a tool they use because we let them. We accept lies instead of checking facts. We don’t bother to look at voting records, which is the true indicator of where our politician’s loyalties are. We have no one but ourselves to blame for the state of our economy, our union — not our president, or our vice president, not even Congress. Us.
We vote like sheep instead of like informed, intelligent citizens, and like sheep we are being herded toward a cliff while politicians work to make themselves more wealthy and more powerful. The truth, and only the truth will save us. We need to do our homework and fact-check every claim a politician makes.
