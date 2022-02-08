Closer Groceries
Is there any way at all to get a grocery store reinstated at the Sayre end of South Waverly. A lot of elderly people live in this vicinity that don’t drive cars. It’s very hard for us to get all the way to Broad Street in Waverly or to Elmira Street to get groceries. A small grocery store in this area would be very much appreciated.
Dangerous Intersection
I’m concerned about the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Lockhart Street. There are no street lights or street signs, so when it’s dark it’s hard to determine the street from my driveway. There are many accidents on this corner. Either we need a street light, stop signs or four corner signs.
Fish and Chips
Wouldn’t it be nice if someone put a fish and chip place in the Valley. There’s plenty of storefronts available on Keystone Avenue and Elmira Street. We’ve got enough pizza places and fast food burger places. We definitely need a fish and chip place like Long John Silver’s.
Nice Article
What an absolutely delightful story to read about the Sayre Boys Band’s first public concert 100 years ago on Feb. 7, 1922. It was a wonderful article, had a very nice picture and talked about the new at the time Sayre Theatre. The names involved are a lot of Sayre names that would go on to become leaders in our community.
Russian Invasion
I think Putin over in Russia has fun jerking the president’s chain. I don’t know if Russia is going to invade Ukraine, but what I do know is that Russia will invade the Middle East. When it’s going to happen, I have no idea. But is it going to happen? Absolutely.
On Biden
Caller 1: I see Biden went on TV and was running his mouth. If there’s so many jobs he created, why is the store shelves empty?
Caller 2: If China is fighting with Russia against the United States, why is Biden still letting the Americans go over there to the Olympics?
Caller 3: In 2014, then-Vice President Biden went to New York City to give a speech about a slain police officer. Eight years later, President Biden was one day late for another officer’s funeral. Sleepy Joe lectured about how we need stricter gun laws and more money for the government. He could have offered to replace the $1 billion that former Mayor Bill De Blasio stripped from the NYPD budget, but he didn’t. He also had a golden opportunity to put the brakes on the “defund the police’’ movement, but he didn’t. Where was our Vice President?
Sidewalk Conditions
Where are the sidewalk police in Athens Borough? The council made the law, now find somebody to enforce it. They’re disastrous.
Camilla’s Title
I think it’s disgusting that Queen Elizabeth would make Camilla a queen, when she was the one who broke up Diana and Charles’s mariage. It’s disgusting that she would even be thought of to be a queen.
Liberal Indoctrination
Will all you ultra-conservative warriors out there — who wake up under the assumption that teachers are indoctrinating kids — stop. I am one of the 3,652,000 K-12 teachers in the United States. If we could indoctrinate kids, they would stop using the F word, start wearing deodorant and stop using their phones during class.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.