Visual Aids

The Morning Times is reporting a lot of news of Ukrainians fighting for their freedom. Adding a map might help us follow the news.

Road Repairs Needed

Caller 1: I wish Athens Borough would pave around the concrete drains they just put in.

Caller 2: I drove down Shepard Road this morning. It’s in bad shape again. Another band-aid attempt to fix it. I wonder how much money would be saved if they had fixed it the right way four or five years ago.

Oil Issues

Joe has done it again. He is going to release 1 million barrels of oil from our nation’s strategic reserve per day for the next six months. Hopefully someone like (Transportation) Secretary Pete Buttigieg can explain the word “strategic” to Sleepy Joe. Will that supply run out before or just after the Nov. 8 election? The KeystoneXL pipeline would have replaced that much oil every day.

Mask Mandate

This back-and-forth with the mask mandates is ridiculous. What we should do is take the masks off and let anyone who wants to wear a mask wear one. Let the vaccine and those who are vaccinated know enough that they will probably not get COVID in a very bad manner. Those who are unvaccinated? That’s their problem. But this mask mandate is ridiculous. Let’s get rid of the masks. If you don’t want to wear a mask, you shouldn’t have to wear a mask anywhere.

Remembering Jackie Robinson

Seventy-five years ago, Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier as the first African-American Major League Baseball player. Today, we honor him and his lasting legacy. Should we allow students to learn why he wasn’t allowed to play?

Election Question

On Jan. 27, the Morning Times had a news article that told of a local person planning to be a candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania. Will that person’s name be on the ballot for the upcoming primary election on May 17?

Editor’s Note: Jesse Streeter has since suspended his campaign for Lieutenant Governor.

