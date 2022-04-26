The Morning Times is reporting a lot of news of Ukrainians fighting for their freedom. Adding a map might help us follow the news.
Road Repairs Needed
Caller 1: I wish Athens Borough would pave around the concrete drains they just put in.
Caller 2: I drove down Shepard Road this morning. It’s in bad shape again. Another band-aid attempt to fix it. I wonder how much money would be saved if they had fixed it the right way four or five years ago.
Oil Issues
Joe has done it again. He is going to release 1 million barrels of oil from our nation’s strategic reserve per day for the next six months. Hopefully someone like (Transportation) Secretary Pete Buttigieg can explain the word “strategic” to Sleepy Joe. Will that supply run out before or just after the Nov. 8 election? The KeystoneXL pipeline would have replaced that much oil every day.
Mask Mandate
This back-and-forth with the mask mandates is ridiculous. What we should do is take the masks off and let anyone who wants to wear a mask wear one. Let the vaccine and those who are vaccinated know enough that they will probably not get COVID in a very bad manner. Those who are unvaccinated? That’s their problem. But this mask mandate is ridiculous. Let’s get rid of the masks. If you don’t want to wear a mask, you shouldn’t have to wear a mask anywhere.
Remembering Jackie Robinson
Seventy-five years ago, Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier as the first African-American Major League Baseball player. Today, we honor him and his lasting legacy. Should we allow students to learn why he wasn’t allowed to play?
Election Question
On Jan. 27, the Morning Times had a news article that told of a local person planning to be a candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania. Will that person’s name be on the ballot for the upcoming primary election on May 17?
Editor’s Note: Jesse Streeter has since suspended his campaign for Lieutenant Governor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.