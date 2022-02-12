For as long as I can remember, I have been a huge sports fan. Like countless others of that ilk, I’m way better at watching than participating. I’ve told many tales of my inglorious high school forays into competitive sports. Similarly, I once upon a time harbored dreams of Olympic glory, none of which came within screaming distance of ever materializing.
Never in my life did I ever aspire to Winter Olympics Gold, but I’ll watch along with hundreds of millions of others around the world while incredible athletes from countries that never make the nightly news, strive to bring fame, no matter how fleeting, to themselves and their nations.
Nearly non-stop TV coverage can’t help but stir up long-buried memories of personal experiences on the fields of play. Before I go any further, though, a quick shout out to collegiate wrestlers from the Northern Tier League doing well at Division 1 universities: AJ Burkhart at Lehigh, Brian Courtney at Virginia and Creighton Edsell at Penn State. I know there are others. Great work, you guys.
Back to personal memories: all this sports feasting has stirred an incident in my 13th year to the surface. At 13, I was eligible to play Teener Baseball for Laceyville, and so I did. There was a kid in Tunkhannock who everyone just called “Smitty.” I heard about him when I was still in Little League and I was disposed to be sorely intimidated by what I heard. Legend had it that he threw a fastball harder than anyone alive, and he didn’t always know where it was going when he let it fly. The veteran Teener kids were full of stories of the bats and the bones he had broken with the old high hard one. I was glad to still be a Little Leaguer, but secretly wanted to face him some day with the game on the line.
After a fashion, that came to pass, but without the game on the line. I was 13, and batting 9th while the older teeners had to step in against the flame thrower ahead of me. I’ll tell you right now, Smitty looked every bit of 25 years old when he delivered his signature fastball. His left leg strode about seven feet forward and his right shoulder followed, carrying a cannon that fired scorched B-B’s across the plate. By the time his follow-through was complete, he was close enough that you could count the blood vessels in his bulging eyes, and smell the raw beef steaks he tore apart with his razor teeth the night before. I observed all that while cowering in the corner of the dugout, praying for a torrential downpour to intervene on my behalf before the first 8 guys on my team struck out. Didn’t happen.
I quickly doused the right shoulder of my uniform with a healthy slathering of Elmer’s Glue and laid my bat firmly in the spreading puddle. The thought of trying to swing was that horrifying.
He leaned in for the signal from his catcher, but there was never a doubt what he was going to throw. The arrogant snarl from his curled lip was as dismissive of my presence at the plate as if I were a gnat. There was a flurry of motion from the mound, a ripping sound shot through the air, followed by a small sonic boom, a terrible crunch of mangled bone and a yelp of agony from the catcher. “Strike One,” cried the umpire.
A bit of smoke and the smell of burned leather wafted from the catcher’s mitt as he returned the ball to Smitty. I dug in, and tried to match Smitty’s evil stare, eye to eye.
A flurry of motion from the mound, and a nanosecond later a missile the size of a grape seed punched me in the chest, picked me up and carried me ten feet backward. I think I waved hello to the umpire as I flew past him. He and my manager and several teammates were already gathered around me as I scrambled drunkenly to my feet, looks of concern on all their faces. Oddly enough, Smitty pushed to the front of the crowd, looking worried, and saying, “Geez, kid, didn’t you see it coming?” I replied as I imagined men would do–I swore in public for the first time: “Hell no, I didn’t see it. I didn’t see the first one either.” But I got to take first base.
Because I’m a baseball player, I’m thinking I’ll steal second base. I eased away from first, gauging the distance when I heard the slap of a baseball in the first baseman’s glove, and felt the tap on my chest, right where the bruise over my heart was already deep purple and yellow. Picked Off. And subbed out before I got to face him a second time.
I spent the rest of the summer bragging about reaching first base against Smitty when the other eight guys struck out.
I never got to face him again. The Laceyville team folded when the manager moved away. It’s probably just as well. Somewhere there’s a baseball uniform with a bat still glued to the shirt.
