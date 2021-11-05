The weeks preceding November 11, 1921, the Sayre Evening Times was full of articles announcing the preparations for the Armistice Day Celebration by the American Legion Committee. The parade which was billed the largest ever held in Sayre surpassed the expectations of the committee. The American Legion requested that the bells of all churches in the valley be tolled from 11:40 a.m. until noon while the body of the unknown soldier who was killed in the World War was being interred in Arlington cemetery.
Sayre, Waverly, South Waverly, and Athens joined the remainder of the country in a celebration and in a memorial. The celebration was held because the arms of the allies were victorious in the World War. The memorial was held in honor of those who gave their lives in that war.
The exercises at Howard Elmer Park opened with a selection by the Waverly band and the audience singing the Star-Spangled Banner. Divine invocation was offered by the Rev. E. M. Beysher and the Rev. W. N. Weir led in repeating the Lord’s Prayer and gave the benediction. The attendance at the park was large.
The parade that preceded the exercises was the most successful ever given in Sayre. It moved with a snap and a dash. The soldiers of three wars were well represented and presented a striking contrast. The gray-haired veterans of the Civil War rode in automobiles. With a sturdy step marched the men, now of middle age who fought in the Spanish American War. With a snap to their bodies, betokening recent military training, forward went the youth who fought in the World War. With them were other organizations who showed patriotism throughout the conflict. And the entire marching body was so diversified that the eye of the spectator was almost bewildered by the constantly changing scene.
The first division of the parade was led by the Sayre police and visiting police under the command of Chief Keller followed by the Lehigh Valley police under the command of Captain Dearloff. C. L. Lewis the speaker of the day and Dr. H. S. Fish the chairman of the day, and the Rev. E. M. Beysher of St. John’s Lutheran church, and the Rev. W. N. Weir, rector of the Church of the Redeemer, were in automobiles just in the rear of the police and then followed members of the Grand Army of the Republic in motor cars. Dr. G. F. Carling, burgess of Sayre and members of the Sayre borough council and visiting municipal officers were in automobiles and in the rear was the Robert Packer ambulance carrying hospital nurses in uniform. Two pleasingly decorated floats followed, representing the Waverly Rotary Club and the Waverly high school and then came one of the best floats of the day, representing the Waverly schools, Liberty, represented by a beautiful woman, held a flag aloft and schoolboys, with books slung over their shoulders, were paying tribute to the colors.
The Waverly band led a long line of soldiers, sailors, and marines of the World War. Following the colors, with a color guard were 130 ex-service men attired in the uniforms they wore when they helped whip the Hun. In the rear was a float representing Fort Sullivan Post of Athens which attracted much attention. It was built in the form of a French box car and on it was the usual information that it was built to contain “40 hommes, 8 cheveaux,” (meaning “forty soldiers, eight men,” the capacity of a French box car such as was used to transport troops in France during the war, as was well known to all soldiers who saw foreign service).
Workers at the Sayre canteen, who rendered such efficient service followed the Athens Legion float, under the leadership of Mrs. H. S. Fish, captain of the canteen and Miss Kathryn Edwards, Red Cross Health nurse. There were 50 workers in line. The P. O.S. of A. drum corps of Sayre followed the canteen delegation, and behind marched 16 members of that patriotic order.
The second division was led by the Athens band. Following came a representation off the Odd Fellowship of the valley. Followed by members of the Sayre Boys’ Band, numbering 75 organized by the Sayre Rotary Club. Behind the band came the Waverly Rotary Club. A float representing a ship with sails set, was at the head of the Sayre Rotary Club, with 30 marching members, half a hundred children fantastically garbed and led by Miss Katherine Beach, secretary of the Athens-Sayre Tuberculosis Society, represented the Health Crusade. Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts followed and ended the second division.
Flag bearers and officers of Sayre Lodge No. 1148, B.P.O.E. Elks, headed the third division. Then came the Eclipse band of Elmira. Thirty-four members of the Elks marched with their float being an automobile decorated with the national colors and purple, the color of the order. On the front of the float was an Elk’s head and top of the car was a chair made of horns in which Harriet Fish was seated.
The business department of the Sayre High School was represented by a float. Next came a float representing the athletic activities of the Sayre High School with students carrying trophies that had been won in the S.V.I.A.A. league. A float representing the activities of the Athens schools followed Sayre. Attractive floats represented the Lady Willard and Lady Griffin lodges, Daughters of Rebekah, and between them was a float representing the “Greatest Mother on Earth,” being a reproduction in life of the familiar poster of that name, used in 1920 in the campaign for funds for the Red Cross. There was also a float representing the Ingersoll Rand Company of Athens and one carrying soldiers of wars of this country representing the P.O.S. of A. Members of the Athens Rotary Club in six automobiles, followed the floats and then came a long line of automobiles. At the end was a motor fire truck from Athens and two motor fire trucks from Sayre.
The Armistice Day celebration ended that evening with a military ball in Eighmey Hall. The committee for the Armistice Day events was composed of Leo Daly, Thomas Crawford and J. A. Bagley of Sayre Post, Dr. Theo Snook, John Meehan and Richard McNamara of Waverly Post and James Malloy, Alfred Bovier and John J. Mullins of Athens Post.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.