Local papers Sayre Evening Times and Towanda Daily Review were full of stories about the annual Thanksgiving Day Football Contest between Athens and Sayre. It was billed as the most important game of the season in the Valley. The following is the result of the big game.
Athens high School cinched its hold on the football trophy of the Susquehanna Valley Interscholastic Athletic Association for the season of 1921 when Johnny Scannell’s athletic youngsters broke through Sayre High Schools defensive line on the middle of the last period for a touchdown on Thanksgiving afternoon before a record-breaking crowd of spectators on Coleman Field. The score was Athens 7; Sayre 0.
Athens High has won the championship of the S.V. I. A. A. for the 1921 season. Although Athens had one more game to play. The season closed when Athens met with Waverly High on Monday November 28 but even if Athens lost that contest which was not probable, the championship was still secure. Athens had not lost a game that season. The Sayre team, standing second had lost two games as the result of the contest on Coleman Field Thanksgiving Day, so if Athens did lose to Waverly, that school would be one game ahead of Sayre in the final results. So, the Thanksgiving victory gave the silver football and the league trophy to Athens High School.
The victory was achieved at the end of the fifth minute of the last period of play. Athens took the ball down the field slowly, making just enough ground to retain possession of the pigskin. Then when within 30 yards of the Athens goal Charley Smith, playing fullback for Athens plunged through a hole, dodged and squirmed and went forward. Fingers slipped from his muddy togs as though covered with grease and on he went for the longest run of the game. He made 25 yards and was thrown two and a half yards from the Sayre goal. Then VanScoten crossed for a touchdown and Smith kicked the goal. This ended Sayre’s chances for the championship for the S.H.S. players were not in condition to tie the score, let alone win in the five minutes that remained.
Sayre outplayed Athens during the first two periods although the Athens goal was at times in danger, Sayre could not score. But that half tired the Sayre players. The backs had been overworked. They had lunged and lunged again at the Athens line. They had made gain after gain, but they were held each time when the Sayre team thought that a touchdown could be made. So, when the second half opened the Sayre backs had spent their strength and the line became wobbly. During the third period, Athens showed superiority. In this extremity Don Catlin captain of the Sayre team, displaced Meagher as the left half back. One of Catlin’s knees had been injured in the contest against Waverly the past Saturday and he should have ben kept out of the game. But during the last minute of the third quarter, Catlin amidst resounding cheers from the Sayre rooters, went behind the line in the hope of bracing the team and warding off impending defeat. In the last period the superiority of Athens became evident. The boys were comparatively fresh. The line commenced punching holes through the Sayre defense and through those places the Athens backs lunged for gain after gain. In the 1st period Sayre made but few gains, while Athens was able to cross the Sayre High School goal line and win the S. V. I. A. A. championship for 1921.
During the first part of the game Sayre was able to make gain after gain but could not reach the goal line. In the second half Athens played an excellent offensive game. The backs were given good interference and the A. H. S. players worked hard and apparently with full strength. Sayre was compelled in the later part of the contest to resort to forward passes and punts and was on the defensive much of the time. Player for player, the teams were about evenly matched. Sayre’s fast footed boys could not get their speed working on a muddy field and during the first part of the game Athens was slipping and sliding. But in the final period Athens showed superior physical condition and Sayre was fairly and squarely defeated. The score of 7 to 0 about correctly represented the abilities of the two teams.
In the first period Sayre made the necessary 10 yards three time and twice lost the ball to Athens on downs. Twice in that period Athens was forced to kick, and Athens fumbled once during that time. In the second period Sayre far exceeded Athens in ground gaining. Five times Sayre made enough ground for first downs and only lost once on downs to Athens. Athens made downs once and was forced to kick once. Sayre fumbled once during the second period. During the third period Sayre made first down four times and was forced to kick twice. Athens made downs once and lost on downs once. In the fourth period Sayre made the necessary yards twice and was forced to kick once. Athens made the necessary gains four times in the fourth period and kicked twice, one being two and a half yards from the goal, that gave Athens the victory.
The game was played on a muddy field but despite this fact few fumbles were made. In fact, the players displayed a remarkable ability in holding on the ball. But the mud interfered with the ground gaining ability of the teams. The men could not start quickly, and they could not hit hard when their feet were slipping. As a result of the mud, there were few end runs of any length and only Brainard, VanScoten and Smith were able to cover much ground and then but rarely.
It was estimated that here were 3,000 spectators on Coleman Field and enthusiasm ran high. The spectators were permitted to witness one of the fastest and best games ever played in Sayre and the Sayre rooters were almost satisfied with defeat for Athens put up a good clean, hard and manly game.
Johnny Scannell was head coach for the Athens team, and he received valuable assistance from Adam Bohnar, physical Director, of the team. Sayre coaches were the Rev. S. R. Diehl and Charles Young.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.