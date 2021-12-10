You may have noticed that gasoline prices have surged about 30 cents in the last two to three months. Oil has been surging in price on world markets, and we are no longer energy independent, but we are begging OPEC to pump more.
You may have noticed a lot of empty shelves in the grocery stores, and that the prices of nearly everything are much higher. This winter expect to pay anywhere from 30 to 50 percent more to heat your house or business.
Make sure you do most of your Christmas shopping early as many of the things you want will not be available due to the backlog of well over 100 ships waiting to unload in West coast ports. It gives you a good idea about what we don’t make in America. The President asked the off loading ports to operate 24/7, but apparently that fell on deaf ears.
With the U.S. deficit now approaching 29 trillion dollars and the government not to concerned about these problems, speculators are betting oil prices will go from 80 dollars a barrel to 200 dollars. Then gasoline would be 10 dollars a gallon. If you are on a fixed income you would have to quit driving.
The federal government is now begging OPEC to pump more oil as we are no longer energy independent thanks to this administration’s energy policy. OPEC has apparently said get lost.
Instead of working on the country’s present problems the administration is trying to pass a huge spending bill that would add trillions to the national debt. It would appear that nobody is in charge in the administration and Congress continues to be asleep at the wheel. They will continue to get there nice pay checks and nothing to improve the country seems to be getting done.
By the time you see this another 50,000 or so illegal immigrants will be in the country, and being sent all across the country with middle of the night flights to an airport near you.
The president is completely overwhelmed and whoever is making decisions in D.C. isn’t doing very well.
Now, many states and private corporations are firing employees, including police, fire fighters, first responders, nurses, doctors and others, thanks again to the present administration’s policies.
Somebody needs to take charge, but with the incompetent crew now leading the government departments, I wouldn’t count on it.
Keep your chin up, pray for America, and hopefully this won’t last forever. You know who is really in charge, and he doesn’t live in D.C.
