It was on the last day of December, just a couple of weeks ago, that I apparently lost whatever little bit was left of my rational mind. I actually went on the record in this column with the suggestion that I might set a goal of doing 365 sit ups on the last day of 2022. Having made that pronouncement, and being a man of impeccable honor, I set forth to accomplish this feat by doing a sit up on January 1st, with the intention of adding one sit up to the previous day’s total every day for an entire year. I will come back to that momentous start shortly, but first a bit of history…
Let’s jump into the Way-Back Machine and take a look at the teenaged me:
It’s the height of summer, 1963, and the Wyalusing football team is going through summer two-a-days in preparation for the NTL season. That’s me, over there wobbling in the August breeze, my weight nearly doubled by the collection of pads adorning my scrawny 115 pound frame, topped off by a battered and scarred white helmet that could be spun around my head without ever making contact. I was once described–by a good friend, no less–as “...a skinny little dude you could see right through…if he drank a cherry coke he looked like a thermometer.”
There was nothing to me. If the wind blew across my sunken chest it made a sound like the ghostly howling of cave winds. If the other guys on the team were beefsteak, I was minute steak.
But I was in fantastic condition. I actually enjoyed calisthenics because it didn’t take too many reps to firm up the scarce scraps of muscle that held my skeleton together. Sit ups were another thing…I’m not a flexible specimen, and such muscles as are supposed to make sit ups easy were nowhere to be found on my body. I remember a Freshman when I was Junior…this kid could rip off about 50 sit ups to my 1, and his face was on his knees as his arms stretched beyond his perfectly straight legs every time. I secretly hated that kid. For years.
Moving forward in the Way Back Machine, we catch a glimpse of the still too thin me at our daily early morning PT at Lackland Air Force Base outside San Antonio, Texas. By now it’s 1966 and July is borderline furnace heat. This was the last time in my life I was in excellent physical condition. I was 19 years old and it felt like I could accomplish anything they wanted to throw at me. Except for sit ups.
Every morning I prayed the Lifers who strolled among us to heap verbal abuse upon us would all be otherwise occupied when the sit ups inevitably were called out. There were, after all, several massively overweight sweathogs groaning and whimpering as they turned into puddles of perspiration and body odor. But no, there was always one hideous troll of a Tech Sgt who had singled me out early on, and came looking for me for his daily quota of ridicule and terroristic threats about how he would dispose of my worthless corpse in several trash bags in the alleyways of “San Antone.”
Somehow, I survived. I suspect he found new meat to chew on before he could carry out his ghastly plan.
As I said, that was the last time in my life when I was in great physical condition.
Since then, 55 years of sloth and gluttony have had their way with me. Well, except for last year, when the Great Weight Loss was a reasonably successful undertaking. The problem was, I did nothing to tone up the long-dormant muscles as the weight fell away. Which brings us back to the night on January 1st, 2022:
In announcing my goal, I mentioned the risk of having my adoring cat climb up onto my chest and crushing the life out of me as soon as I stretched out on the floor. I was wrong. It was the ever happy Sheltie, Maizie who pranced right over, all smiles and playfulness, little pointy head right up under my chin. Kael noticed and trotted over, hoping no doubt that I had died and he could claim my eyes as his midnight snack. Cats are like that.
It took way more exertion than I had intended to expend on Day 1, just to get the livestock off of me. And then came the realization, “Oh good Lord, I’m going to have to try to do this.”
If you had come by just then and jammed an electric cattle prod into my ribs, I honestly don’t think I could have thrashed any more spastically than I did, trying to accomplish just that single sit up. I had the foresight to position myself out of reach of sofa, chairs and end tables, but neither cat nor dog will ever look at me with unbridled adoration again …pretty sure I kicked and punched both of them several times, with flailing arms and feet. Purely accidental of course, and I did apologize profusely to both of them. But I actually sat upright in the end, and stretched as far as my knees–the feet are still miles away.
As of this writing, the nightly count is up to ten…and I have the room to myself. Just 355 more nights of adding one more sit up each time. We’ll see…
