I’m sure that David Oreck, who founded the sweeper company in the early 1960’s, and his son Tom, the CEO of the formerly Tennessee-based floor cleaner giant are fine gentlemen. While the rest of Tennessee was engaged in producing whiskey at a furious pace, these guys were concerning themselves with cleaning the floors after the booze parties. Forward thinking at its finest.
We here at El Rancho Davis have indulged ourselves with the services of an Oreck XL ELEMENT for several years now. Truth is, we kinda stole it from our daughter, Katie. There’s long-term borrowing, and then there’s us.
I pride myself on my floor-sweeping skills, honed from an early age because--as with all youngest in the family children--crap rolls downhill. It didn’t matter who Mom told to sweep the floors...Clarke, David, Mike, Sue...it always wound up on my incredibly long list of household chores. I had no one but the dog to hand it down to, and, well, you know about dogs and sweepers....a lot of barks and faux attacks and scurrying away, and repeat.
It was the same with burning the papers, drying the dishes, making the beds, feeding the dog, and on and on. I was practically Cinderfella. Poor little overworked waif. The other rotten kids never did anything. Hey, it’s my story, I can tell it any way I want to.
But I digress.
Back to the current Oreck instrument. A couple of Saturdays ago, I was bringing our floors to a state of perfection and commenting on how much easier the task is when Maizie the Magnificent isn’t in her twice yearly molt, known as blowing her coat. No exaggeration, when she’s blowing her coat you can’t keep ahead of the accumulation of tufts of soft-as-silk undercoat that rise from under the overcoat and tumble free like the movie popcorn spilling out of the giant popper. It’s amazing and a bit unnerving.
Anyway...I’m zipping along, Maizie doing what dogs do, feints and shrill yips and jaw snaps, when suddenly the song of the Oreck changes to a kind of near-dog-whistle shriek, Maizie covers her ears, and the sweeper refuses to pick up anything at all.
I know a busted belt when I encounter it. Of course, you can’t just walk into any old place and slap down a few bucks for an Oreck Belt. No, you have to order those online, and wait on increasingly filthy floors for ten days-to two weeks for your treasures--always a pack of two — to arrive through the Postal Service.
And now we come down to tonight, and my above mentioned assessment of the character of Father and Son Oreck. Fine men they may be, but they obviously have a devilishly evil sense of humor in their bloodline.
I have discussed before in this space my extremely deficient skill set when it comes to the use of everyday tools. But I can never lose points for a lack of will to attack almost any problem with a Phillips Head screwdriver. A few minutes of rummaging through the kitchen’s junk drawer---why do we still have a manual for an air fryer that we haven’t owned for four years, and why do we have empty Scotch Tape holders being held in reserve? Do we really need to hang onto the remote controls for no fewer than three TVs that left the house just after the turn of the millennium? At long last, there it is — a Phillips Head screwdriver. Who needs a well organized toolbox when the junk drawer is right there?
I have spent two hours of this evening cursing at Maizie for her insistent prancing, whining, yipping and yapping. Most of that of course, as I sat crosslegged on the kitchen floor, sweeper upside down in my lap, repeatedly plunging Mr Phillips’ screw loosener deep into the bottomless holes wherein Messers’ Oreck have chosen to bury the locked-down hardware. Five screws. Five tiny black holes. Arm-weary, I at last manage to lift the bottom cover free, exposing the broken thick rubber belt, which I lifted out of the darkness, feeling pretty smug. I got this!
I spent the next fifteen minutes tugging, sweating, voicing unwarranted opinions of the entire Oreck family...all because this new belt required superhuman effort (which includes, of course, badmouthing the Oreck Family) to slip into place. Slapped the cover into place, tightened it down, flipped the upright sweeper into an upright position, plugged it in, and fired that baby up.
Seven seconds of window-shattering sonic terror sent Maizie scampering for shelter, the cacophony followed by a distinct smell of something like burnt hair. Back to the Phillips Head. The new belt lay in chunks next to the rug-beater spindle. Thank you Orecks.
It took a good forty-five minutes to make that rug-beater look like new, and to loosen up both of the thingies that hold it in place. One of those square plastic mooring thingies had about two Shelties-worth of dog hair wrapped so tight around it that it needed to be cut away before the spindle spun freely. My kitchen counter looked like a barber’s floor when the job was done. I half-expected the furry mass to rise up and bark at me.
In the end, though, perseverance and pluck, and a second new belt, paid great dividends. The floors of El Rancho Davis are once again museum quality, and the poor old dog sleeps quietly, having tried valiantly to save us all from the roaring demon-possessed monster created by the only family in Tennessee that didn’t know how to make whiskey.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
