Monkeypox Musing
So far this summer the U.S. has already diagnosed 350 cases of monkeypox disease. The Biden Administration ordered 800,000 doses of the vaccine to prevent it. Is this the first time sleepy Joe will be way ahead of the curve? Or did he just make his favorite drug company richer? Time will tell. God save America from the monkeypox.
Access to Abortion
No matter what side of the abortion debate you stand on, one thing is clear and should give both sides something to think about: Mistresses of our elected officials will always have access to a safe quick abortion.
Little League Love
Congratulations to the Athens Little League on hosting the state tournament. The field looks great, the concession stand looks great. It has been wonderful to see these teams playing right here in our town. Thank you so much to everyone that helped.
Catch and Release
I watch with concern as neighboring communities in New York State have to deal with the growing crime wave caused by the cashless bail fiasco commonly called “catch and release”. A thief could steal a car three times in one day and still be free to prowl the streets that night. This must look like the last straw to police departments already seriously overworked and risking their life on every call. The only thing worse than starting this program is letting it continue.
Parking Problem
When did it become legal to park on the sidewalk in front of the home?
Ticket Trouble
I do a lot of walking in the valley here in the town in Sayre and I noticed that a lot of cars are parked going the wrong way on a street. Does the police department ticket any of them for going the wrong way? I don’t know why they won’t do it, I know it’s a law because I got ticketed one time for doing that.
Playing Time Problem
I can see there has been talk about Sayre not having enough players for the varsity team this year for football and there’s talk about consolidating with Athens. My concern would be Athens has a number of football players and to add to that number is just making it more difficult for the kids at Athens to get playing time. I think it’s time for Sayre and Athens to look together at consolidating but I don’t think that adding to the football team that already has a large number is the way to go this year because it’s putting Athens kids at a disadvantage. But, it’s also putting Sayre kids at one because I doubt they’ll get much playing time.
Patty Mac’s Take: There are pros and cons to the Athens and Sayre football programs doing a co-op this year or in the future, but playing time should not be a consideration. Coaches, parents and school administrators should want more competition, not less when it comes to determining who receives playing time. Not only will it make the players and team better, it will also prepare these student-athletes for life.
Question for AASD
Why did the Athens school buy the two houses on Lilly Avenue, tear them down, and now it’s a field covered with weeds? But it’s only money.
War on women?
With so many states passing restrictive laws is this the start of the war on women?
Support for a great cause
It is great that South Waverly, Athens and Athens Township councils are supporting the Sayre Redskin Club in their quest to have an electronic recycling event by contributing to the necessary funds needed to bring the responsible recyclers to Sayre. Many Valley businesses have also monetarily pledged to help with the funds. Kudos to all of them. Hopefully there will be others that will volunteer funds to help out with this great community service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.