Last week I submitted the first part of E. E. Loomis’s discussion on the railroad from October 1, 1921, that talked about railroad employees and wages. Today I am sharing part two of the discussion which addresses freight rates. Mr. Loomis in his writing is warning the public of trouble ahead and as I stated last week in July of 1922 there was a huge walk out of railroad employees across the country which resulted in the famous strike of 1922.
Present freight rates must be maintained if the railroads are to give the service the country demands of them. They cannot hope to do so with their revenues reduced. Rates have not advanced in harmony with wage increases or the prices of materials. In 1916 and 1917 freight rates generally were lower than they were in 1900, and it was a well-known fact that many of the lines running were seriously behind and their plants were deteriorating badly as a result of their inability, under the rigid regulation with which the country was suffering, to earn sufficient revenues to enable them to develop their properties that they might be used to the best advantage. But the railroad administration, despite its 59 percent increase in wages to employees, contended itself with only a 30 percent, advance in rates.
Recognition of the conditions under which the railroads had labored prior to Federal control led to the provision of the Transportation act that required the Interstate Commerce Commission should make rates which would yield a fair return upon the aggregate value of the railroad properties of the carriers. This was no guarantee, merely a direction to the commission, in which 6 percent, on the aggregate value was specified as a fair return until February 26, 1922. As a result, in September 1920, after wages had continued to go up until they were nearly 100 percent, above 1917, the Interstate Commerce Commission, in accordance with the Transportation Act, authorized an advance in rates of about 35 percent. Despite this, however, the wage increases, and the business depression served to make this impossible and the railroads as a whole have not earned more than 2 ½ percent since the Transportation Act went into effect. In the first six months of this year the Class 1 roads of the country failed by $348,344,000 (value in 2021 $4,677,038,920.21) to earn revenues which would have yielded them a 6 percent return on their investments.
There can be no doubt but that some rates should be readjusted, and railroad men are co-operating fully in this direction and have made many reductions. A proper readjustment, however, is something entirely different from using the railroads to subsidize any special industry. And yet that is exactly what the railroads were called upon to do in a recent report of an Interstate Commerce Commission examiner who said that while actual costs did not justify a reduction upon the particular, such a reduction was vital if the industry was to be saved.
The dangers of such a situation are readily apparent. If one industry, which is in danger of its life because of existing freight rates, is subsidized at the expense of the railroad companies and they are forced to handle this product at a rate which does not yield them a new dollar for an old one, others are going to demand the same treatment. The result will be that the railroads will be in a more precarious position than any of the industries so dependent upon them for efficient service in the manufacturing and marketing of their products.
The railroads must be allowed not only to earn their necessary expenses but a sufficient margin above that, which will serve to attract new capital and make possible expenditures for new engines and cars, greater and more efficient terminals, the reduction of grades, the shortening of lines and all of those necessary things which go to make a better transportation machine, E. N. Hurley, writing in Collier’s Weekly recently, quoted an international banker as saying “The American people do not want to own their utilities. But they also do not want the present owners of them to make a living.” The attitude of many now seeking a general rate reduction would seem to give the color of truth to this statement.
The Robert Packer Annual Report of 1938 said the following of Edward Eugene Loomis:
“The activities of Mr. Loomis were not confined to his business connections but included many philanthropic organizations thru which he did a great deal of good. He was a member of the Board of Governors of Saint Luke’s Hospital in New York a well as a Trustee of our hospital and always took a keen interest in hospital work. An extremely busy man though he was, Mr. Loomis not only attended the meetings of our general board but frequently came to the hospital during his trips thru Sayre to express his interest in the progress of the institution to which he contributed liberally in money and in many other ways. He was a man loved by all connected with the Lehigh Valley Railroad and in fact by all whom he came in contact, and the approbation in which all held him was undoubtedly due to his real love of people and his sympathetic understanding. This trait was particularly true of those working with him as was evidenced so often.”
Mr. Loomis died July 11, 1937.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
