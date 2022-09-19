Thoughts on McLinko
Caller 1: I’d like to inform Mr. McLinko that he does not represent all people from Bradford County as he told Mr. Trump. He represents like-minded people of himself and Trump. I myself do not want to be represented by someone who condones overthrowing our government or tries to overturn an election because a candidate didn’t win.
Caller 2: McLinko only went to New York to meet Trump because he is afraid of Trump and wants Trump to be on his side. He does not represent all the people of Bradford County. I did not ask him to represent me. He needs to give it up just like Trump needs to give it up and go away.
Caller 3: I’m calling about Doug McLinko’s reference to voter fraud. Maybe he should look into voter fraud in his re-election bid.
Response to Last Week’s Call About Representation
I’m appalled to have someone who is old enough to vote that doesn’t know Mr. McLinko is a Republican, and that’s who he represents, is the Republicans. He doesn’t represent you. He represents Bradford County and represents many more people than you.
Loan Forgiveness
Everyone who takes out loans for college must sign their name on a legally binding contract. My granddaughter went to college in New York State and foolishly co-signed one of her loans. I ended up paying $5,000 so the bank wouldn’t destroy my credit. Nancy Pelosi said over a year ago that President Biden doesn’t have the right legally to forgive $10,000 in college loan debts, only congress has that power. Who is right, Queen Nancy or Sleepy Joe? Will the Supreme Court shut down this political scheme to buy votes before or after the election?
Solar Farms
New York State has several large solar farms near Fort Drum. Is it true that they need very strong weed killers to keep the weeds from growing taller than the solar panels? Does that have an adverse effect on the wells or nearby farms?
Cuban Missile Crisis
There was a Letter to the Editor, I think it was in the Morning Times, talking about the Cuban Missile Crisis. Well I know quite about about it because I was in the Third Battalion, Sixth Marines when we loaded up in Morehead City out of LST 1173 Traverse County, and we were headed for Cuba. But here’s the thing. If it had been up to the Pentagon, we’d have bombed Cuna and invaded Cuba. What we found out later that where we were supposed to come ashore at was 23 miles of land mines.
Coupon Booklets
What ever happened to coupon booklets that used to be used in restaurants all the time? They were very handy for couples and guys nights out because you never had the argument about who was going to pay for what. You never had the argument about the other person not paying you back because you ordered a cheaper dinner than they did and yours was free. They need to reestablish that. It would get a lot more people in restaurants.
Biden and Fetterman
Are Joe Biden and John Fetterman brothers? Because they both can’t talk.
Sayre Schools
A caller last week had a good point. The Sayre school system should just simply downsize. You go to school to learn and sports are extra. Besides, the taxpayers of Sayre won’t need to pay to replace the football field every ten years at a cost that’s out of sight.
Attention Diabetics
When you drink anything that says “No Sugar,” check your sugar count after you drink it. It will raise your sugar.
Debates
Any candidate debates should be held before any voting begins.
New Treatment Option
I would like to let the veterans know that they are doing acupuncture at the Sayre VA. I just had it done for my back and it really helps out. It’s something new that they’re doing there, and they do it through the ears, believe it or not. They put these things like earrings in your ears and they automatically come out by themselves. It is definitely worth the opportunity if you need it. It’s really helped me out quite a bit.
Appreciation
Thanks to Mayor Patrick Ayres, the Waverly Village Board and Mr. Fraley of the streets department for a great job on the road repairs last week. Everyone should be congratulated on a fine job.
Without Water
We just received a notice that we would be without water again for work in exactly the same location as two weeks ago. Instead of finishing one area and moving on, it is a constant doing and redoing. For us this will be the third time. If it is not finished soon, there will be no time for paving and we will be driving on the miserable torn up streets until next spring. Then comes the biggest slap of all — increased water fees to pay for this fiasco. I think it’s time we should all be writing letters of complaint to the PUC.
Road Repairs
I was just wondering when they’re going to continue doing the construction on Keystone Avenue. Or are they done for the winter?
