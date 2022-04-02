ElderSpew is approaching its fifth birthday…April 22nd…and apparently so is my mind. I must have recognized encroaching signs of mental slippage somewhere along the way because I started making notes on my smarter-than-I-am-phone. Here is a sample listing of notes I seem to have thought worthy of deep discussion: “splashing upstream in hip waders,” “floppy arm swings while walking,” “Barry White as a disco idol.”
Okay then. Let’s start with what they have in common: two of them make my skin crawl, the other moves me physically. Two are involuntary responses, the other I also have no control over.
I come from a long line of men whose walking gait has been determined by kneecaps that couldn’t face forward if our lives depended on it. When I was a tyke on the mean streets of Laceyville in the 1950’s, people who didn’t know me identified me as “Gump” Davis’s boy because “no one else walks like that.” I’ve very generously passed that deformity on to my son, an otherwise strapping figure of a man who, at 6 feet, 3 inches tall, has taken the look of splashing upstream in hip waders to Paul Bunyun-esque heights. He has fathered a son of his own, and ambulating side by side they look like the legendary lumberjack and his mini-me clone. Sad, really, a sweet-faced little 8 year old, condemned to a lifetime of ridicule from strangers who know his dad. I know your pain, dear grandson.
Now, then…time to pick on the unconscious, involuntary quirks of others. Here’s the ugly truth about –me–really: I can’t watch people who walk along with their forearms flopping around like tube socks half-full of wet washcloths. It’s like there’s no connection where there should be an elbow, as if somehow their DNA included a genetic preference for soppy laundry tied onto the upper arm, encased in what were once knee-length gym socks. And invariably the hands mirror the flopping as they walk, pudgy little sausage fingers whipping uncontrolled in the breeze. I find myself fighting the irrational urge to rush up to them and grab both arms as I bellow into their faces, “STOP THAT!”
It’s hard, though, to rush when you’re splashing upstream in hip waders. So I live with my revulsion, and they continue, unaware, on their floppy-armed way. I often wonder how many small children they accidentally slap across the face as they pass on the street, oblivious to their own ridiculousness.
And now we come to one of the most unexplainable mysteries of my lifetime. To wit: how in the name of all that’s holy, did Barry White ever become a disco icon? Tell me if you can, how a repulsive slob of a man covered in sweat and buckets of AfroSheen oozing out of his hair onto shirts stretched so tightly over his bloated torso that he looked like the last-place finisher in a wet-tee shirt contest…how did he ever sell a record, let alone millions of them? His voice was like a mesh-bag of bricks being dragged over corrugated aluminum siding. He never once actually attempted to sing…and yet, somehow, he became what passed for a sex symbol in circles where nobody at all had a brain. Only the Age of Disco could have spawned such an abomination.
I long for the era of deeply meaningful lyrics…”Doo Wah Diddy Diddy Dum Diddy Doo,” for example; or “Pretty Woman,” wherein some schlump walking down the street falls in love with some woman-schlump passing by, and lo and behold, she turns around and walks back to him, no words exchanged. My first impression, even the first time I ever heard this ludicrous song, was that this wasn’t love. I was pretty sure some money changed hands there. You’ll never convince me otherwise.
But no…Disco produced timeless prose, really. “You can tell by the way I use my walk, I’m a woman’s man…no time to talk.” That would have been much more convincing had it been sung in something other than the shrillest falsetto ever recorded. BeeGees fans all over our circulation area are tearing up their copy of this page by now, not to mention Roy Orbison fans, and the lone remaining Barry White Fan in a 90-mile radius, wherever she may be.Or he.
And in conclusion, let me refer you to the title of this week’s drivel. Desperate times require desperate measures. I’m sure somebody important said that somewhere, but my mind has –or so it seems–seeped out of my head while I’ve slept. The bad news, depending on your point of view it might be the good news, is that my wife washed the sheets and pillow cases today, so whatever brilliance had soaked into them has long since left through the plumbing and resides now in the septic tank, perhaps leaching out into the soil to become one with the earthworms.
I need to learn to make better notes.
