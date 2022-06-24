I would like to get some of the Morning Times’ readers that think the present administration in Washington is doing well to write in a letter naming a few of their accomplishments. I know now and then a reader will Soundoff with something good they believe they are doing. The President loves the low unemployment number. I believe he believes he is doing a good job pushing Green Energy and causing the major oil companies that are running at full capacity to shy away from building more refinery’s. I don’t believe Green Energy will ever supply enough electricity for all of these electric vehicles they are pushing. I think we are still going to need the abundant supply of oil and gas that is untapped in the U.S. What do you think? He will tell you the border is closed. Should the border patrol agents have to continue to ignore the law and be turned into paper pushers? He has no problem with protesters breaking the law and protesting in front of the Supreme Court Justices’ homes. Is it okay to ignore the laws you don’t like? Look at the major cities in the U.S., and again is it okay to ignore the laws you don’t like?
I just read the amounts of money the counties in Pennsylvania just received again from the natural gas industry, yet New York is still in the dark ages and sits on one of the largest gas fields in the world and this administration wouldn’t dare ask the Governor to remove the ban on fracking. The previous health commissioner believed that a ban was necessary to save lives, yet he approved the stupid legalization of recreational marijuana that will kill more people than fracking. What is your take on that? I don’t recall anyone being killed by fracking in Pennsylvania. Look at the income the state could reap if the ban were lifted. They would rather build more casinoes, add new lotteries, push the marijuana taxes on the towns and cities, reap the cigarette taxes and continue as one of the highest taxed states in the U.S. The state continues to be about number one in people and businesses leaving to move to other states.
It’s great to hear from Morning Times readers that do read the paper and maybe do the Sudoko with me. Elections are coming up in November and we all need to find out the positions of the candidates we vote for. Don’t hesitate to pray for our country, state and local leaders that do step up to try and do the best they can. May God Bless America.
