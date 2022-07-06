Oil Drilling
Biden cut gas drilling as soon as he began. We have more in our country than anyone can use. Open drilling, and we will have the problem solved. Gas is what’s driving everything up.
Navigation
Navigating the road in Sayre is definitely a challenge, if not a nightmare. It would be nice if the construction workers who close roads could put the “Road Closed” sign at the beginning of the road, not toward the end once you go down it and have to come back. Please, be a little bit more considerate of drivers who do not want to be so confused.
On Gas Prices
Caller 1: The only way we’re going to get gas prices down is to kick the Democrats out of the White House.
Caller 2: The President may not set gas prices, but think about this. When the leader of our country says he wants to end the fossil fuel industry, what would you do if you were in that business? Make as much as you can while you can. Thanks, Biden. Keep your mouth shut Biden, you idiot.
Benedict Trump
Wherever Benedict Arnold is right now, I bet he’s thinking “Thank goodness for Donald Trump, because he made me look like Captain America.”
New Pickleball Courts
Pickleball is now available at Waverly Glen tennis courts. New lines have been installed. Come try it out, you’ll really enjoy it.
Jan. 6 Investigation
Caller 1: The real mystery to me is why only one side is being covered. Why were Jim Jordan and Jim Banks both kicked off the committee by Nancy Pelosi? If she were called to testify under oath, then maybe they could get more viewers than the rerun of Young Sheldon. This whole committee is a total waste of taxpayer money. Don’t these congressmen and women have bigger problems to handle, like inflation?
Caller 2: The Democratic Party and Biden Administration should get a hearing instead of Trump.
Biden’s Eyesight
If Joe Biden can read the writing on the wall, he must be in the wrong restroom.
Respect for Vets
For the first time in my working history, I have been privileged to work with a disabled American Veteran. I have been given the opportunity to see how valuable they are, not only to our country, but to our world after they come home.
New Idea
Since most of us are sick and tired of negative political ads, I have a suggestion. For the next election, all political ads must relate to that candidate only. No attacks will be allowed against the competition.
Loud Noises
Here we are, July 4 weekend, and it’s like living in a war zone. We just got our tax bill today. We’re actually paying to live in a war zone.
Radio Silence
Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe, Republican politicians are not talking about it. What’s up with that? You’d think they would be almost gloating, but the Twitter feeds and cable news have been crickets. Perhaps the RNC has required this out of fear for what will happen in November in the voting booth.
Thanks to Dave Post
Thank you, Dave Post, for your 26 years as sports editor of the Morning Times. The one thing you can always say about the Morning Times is their local sports reporting is top of the line and awesome. We thank you Dave, for all those years that you dedicated your time and your talents reporting on our local boys and girls that were able to excel. That showed in your reporting. We thank you for everything, and best wishes in your retirement.
