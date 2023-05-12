Editor,
With another mass shooting in Texas, we can expect conservative politicians to send us their thoughts and prayers, and we can expect liberal politicians to discuss gun control. I can only imagine the number of shootings we would have without all their thoughts and prayers, and with a Democratic president and Democratic control of the Senate, I can only imagine they will tell us to be careful and not alienate the moderates, lest we lose control of the legislative and executive bodies of government. The Democrats would like to continue and not do anything substantive; thank you very much. They’re cozy.
You, like many people, might be sick of hearing about mass shootings for various reasons, most likely tied to which party you support. For what it’s worth, I’m sick of the bad faith and all-around illogical arguments.
I’ve heard the argument that it’s not about the guns; it’s the people. We don’t have a gun problem. We have a people-with-mental-health-issues problem. If that’s what you think, why would you want people with mental health issues to have guns? Where do you draw the line with mental health? If conservatives want to address the mental health aspect, why did 205 House Republicans vote against a bill to increase access to mental health care in schools just last year? Why don’t we have single-payer healthcare so people can access mental healthcare?
If your argument is we need guns to fight a tyrannical government, I feel compelled to remind you that we live in a country that gives more money to its military than any other country. I also mentioned in a previous letter that this country gives more money to its police than every country gives to its military, except the U.S. and China. Back the Blue, indeed. Best of luck if you can fight off a drone strike with your grandads Winchester Model 70. It might be worth a shot (pun intended). Remember, a bunch of rice farmers beat the better-armed and better-trained U.S. in Vietnam.
What I’m trying to say is we’ve heard these arguments. Maybe we need to look at this problem in a different way. Imagine all these mass shootings were a string of incidents, a campaign by a foreign enemy. Every few weeks, a suicide bomber attacked a school, a church, a theater, a mall. The American people would be absolutely inundated with fury and outrage, a collective of seething citizens. Our response would be immediate and excessively violent, with a suspension of civil rights thrown in for good measure.
And yet, that is what is happening.
In February, the Associated Press released a report that stated, “All extremist killings identified in 2022 were linked to right-wing extremism, with an especially high number linked to white supremacy.” In 2020, the Department of Homeland Security labeled white supremacists as the greatest terror threat to the United States. The FBI has routinely stated in annual reports that domestic right-wing extremists are a greater danger to the U.S. than foreign terrorists.
What seems to be happening is white supremacists have become bolder, which I would say can be directly related to the campaign Trump ran on, if not the man himself. Remember, the former grand wizard of the KKK endorsed him, and he fired up his base with his plan to build a wall to keep out Mexicans. But this is nothing new, per se. Trump certainly helped bring it to the surface and make it more acceptable to hate people who look different from you, but this is an old right-wing trick. Conservative politicians and media pundits love to scare you about the foreign enemy while ignoring the fact that by selling you a lie, they’re creating a new generation of domestic terrorists.
It’s like that old horror film staple: The calls are coming from inside the house.
The enemy doesn’t arrive by boat; he arrives by a jacked-up pickup with a glass pack muffler and a confederate flag painted on the hood.
Rob Warzyniak — Sayre
