By way of a Thanksgiving feast wrapup, let me say these three words: Raspberry Tapioca Whip. A staple of the holiday table for every year of my life, and most assuredly before that as well. I’m aware I have extolled the glorious virtues of this pink pudding-like delicacy in this column more than once. This year’s vintage was surpassingly delectable, and since the only other family member as enamored of it as I am was--due to surgery — not in a position to claim any share of it, I managed to dive headfirst into the vat containing said delicious goop, breaching like the whale in the Pacific Life Insurance Company ads, one massive flipper cascading raspberry tapioca whip. What didn’t vanish into my gaping maw was, I feared, up for grabs.
As this was the first time in our married life that we didn’t do the hosting, I was terrified that the RTW might not come home with us. Our gracious hostess however, recognized the signs of heightened anxiety as I twitched and whimpered, drooling and exhibiting the vacant-eyed thousand-yard-stare that says something is severely amiss. She holds a Masters Degree in Social Work...she’s seen the stare before in the mean streets of Pittsburgh. Who knew that raspberry tapioca whip must have somehow become a touchstone for the homeless and the downtrodden? My brilliant daughter, that’s who. The remaining RTW was covered in foil and sent home with me...another desperate life saved.
Over the course of the next three days, I portioned out this food of the gods as a side dish with the traditional next-day turkey sandwich, the next next-day warmed up turkey and gravy, and the next next next-day turkey, stuffing and gravy casserole with sides of cranberry sauce and baked yams covered with mini marshmallows.
I went into the holiday season telling myself I could get to the end of the year without porking up like the brat kid in Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. You know...the one who became an immense blue blob. Update: at least I won’t be blue.
I suppose I could do pushups to help reduce the yards of cloth tape needed to measure my waist, but I’m afraid if I stretch out on the floor, my arms will be too short to reach said flooring and I’ll end up simply rocking back and forth like an over-inflated beach ball until friction slows me to an unsteady wobbling halt, feet and arms waving pitifully in the air, a puddle of pink raspberry tapioca drool collecting directly beneath my piggy-eyed face.
Last week, I made mention of the changing cast of characters at the table as the years have become decades in the course of my life. There is a photo of last year’s gathering here at El Rancho Davis, a picture of the oldest and the youngest family members, one of them 90 years old, the other, ten months old. There came a magical moment of eye contact as the highchair-bound baby cast her gaze about, and the Matriarch sat entranced, with a Mona Lisa smile as her Great Granddaughter stopped to consider the beautifully aged face looking back at her. A mere second in time that stretched across a gap of nine decades.
This year, the baby is a toddler, full of energy and personality to spare...but her Great Grandmother wasn’t there to see that. The frailties of the aging process had left her too weak to be anywhere other than in the 24-hour care of a local skilled nursing facility. And now she’s gone. The last time America celebrated Thanksgiving Day without her was in 1929. The sad certainty is that 2022 will be the next year America observes the holiday without her.
Watching, helpless to change the course of events as someone so cherished approaches her own end of times, is a vigil that countless millions of families endure. When it becomes so deeply personal it can seem for a time to be utterly unbearable. Loss is of course difficult, but the strength of unnumbered memories, shared by the family at large, is both the source and the rock that makes that empty chair endurable. It’s not, nor will it ever be really empty. She’s there as long as there are stories to tell, and as long as there are toddlers who need to hear them.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.