More Masking Needed
Caller 1: Way to go New York State on putting the mask mandate back in place. Now can it please include restaurants, bars and dine-in service. Yes, I have tried to eat with a mask on, and it works. Now how about social distancing and a sanitation mandate as well? Come on, PA. Let’s get behind New York State.
Caller 2: It’s crazy, that at a time where COVID is spreading quickly, as evidenced by the shutdown of Cornell classes this week, and our ICUs are filling up, that our local PA schools would remove mask mandates.
Where are the deer?
I was wondering why there haven’t been any pictures of the big bucks killed in Bradford County.
Editor’s Note: We will gladly accept and print any photos of your trophies from this year. Hunters cans send photos to sports@morning-times.com.
Thank you
Thank you to Bob “Santa Claus” Ward, Dave Norton for use of his pickup truck, and the Waverly wrestling team for helping with Santa’s sleigh. Thank you Waverly Lions Club.
Sterilization
I have an idea for the men that want to control women’s bodies. I suggest that after they fathered two children, they should be sterilized.
Voting Law Idea
To those people who support voter ID, I suggest that along with voter ID, you should show proof of vaccination as well. After all, everyone wants their constituents to be able to vote in a very safe environment.
More Cats
I’m responding to the “Wildcats in Athens.” We also have some in Athens Township, and really need to have something done with them. You can’t sit out on your deck or have furniture out there because they’re peeing all over it. We’d really like to see something done and action taken.
Disdain for Biden
Like the families of the American soldiers killed over in Afghanistan when Biden wanted to give them a medal, I’d tell him to shove it.
A Stark Contrast
Shoveling 40 inches of snow on Dec. 16, 2020 was definitely backbreaking. Raking the last of the leaves in 60-degree weather on Dec. 16, 2021 was almost as bad. Just kidding. Hopefully nobody considers this phenomenon to be a sign of climate warming, but I’m still wishing for a White Christmas and Happy New Year for everyone in America.
Helping Others
The hypocrisy of some people is astounding. I love the people who brag about sending money overseas and providing resources for those who are less fortunate, but don’t even care enough about their family or close friends to get the vaccine to protect them.
Microchips
There was this thing on the news last night, just a short brief thing, and I haven’t seen it since. It said Sweden started microchipping COVID passports in people.
Editor’s Note: According to a report from Aftonbladet, a Stockholm-based newspaper, an increasing number of people in Sweden are choosing to store vaccine information on implanted microchips. These microchips have not been made mandatory by the Swedish government, though vaccine passports are required at events with over 100 people.
Manchin Votes No
Thank you, Senator Manchin, for being a voice of reason. It’s about time that somebody realized that the massive spending plan is not what we need in a time of expanding inflation. We do not need all this spending. At least one Democrat out of all the other Democrats has seen reason. Thank you, Senator Manchin. You are saving this country from a disastrous peril.
Broadband
Representative Pickett understands the benefits of broadband to our region, given her recent press release. She should have thanked Democrats in Congress for sending PA $100 million to distribute for broadband, because her own Republican Congressman Keller didn’t support the funding. He’s out of touch with the needs of rural Pennsylvanians.
