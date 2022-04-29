Prohibition in this country began in 1920 and lasted until 1933. Those who wanted to get alcohol during this period even though it was illegal found ways to acquire it and sometimes the result of imbibing it was not pleasant. Stories of illegal consumption appeared in the local papers often. The following was reported in the Sayre Evening Times January 3, 1922.
William O’Hart and Harry better known as “Hiney” Newman were both reported as making rapid recovery at the Robert Packer Hospital where they had been patients since Sunday January 1. Both were in critical condition when received at the hospital, due it was alleged, to drinking a poisonous beverage. Thinking it of the kind which in days of yore was used in celebrating the advent of the new year.
Sunday January 1 in the afternoon a number of young men had gathered at the Hurley L. Nichols cigar store, 239 Broad Street opposite the Waverly Sayre and Athens Traction Company waiting room, smoking, discussing the weather and events of the day, when O’Hart who was a well-known meat cutter, employed at the LeVan store until December of 1921 when he took a position in the Samuel Rebeck store at the time the meat department was opened there, and Newman a Waverly, Sayre and Athens street car conductor, who roomed on West Broad Street, entered the cigar store. As customers were constantly entering and leaving the store little attention was paid to the men, although it was claimed one of them was seen taking a drink from a bottle.
Suddenly O’Hart fell forward to the floor unconscious and an instant later Newman who was sitting in a chair nearby slipped forward lapsing into a state of stupor.
Dr. L. S. Betowski was called and both men were rushed to the Robert Packer Hospital where everything possible was done for their relief. For several hours both remained unconscious and O’Hart failed to rally until late that night when he was questioned.
Both men were questioned by County Detective F. E. Seager at the hospital January 2 but were able to give little information of use in any effort that might be made to determine the source of the bottle from which they were said to be drinking. They told the officers “they found it,” but Mr. Nichols in a conversation with Charles Gridley Waverly Chief of Police stated that while he was unable to closely watch all customers who come to his place of business he was positive that the bottle was not “found” at his store by the two men, and he further said he doubted it having been “found” earlier in the day by any of his customers and brought by them to the place.
Following the sensation created by the sudden illness of the two young men both were well known to nearly every resident of Waverly, there were many rumors relative to the alleged making of hooch, home brew, etc., in Waverly and vicinity. Officers investigated several of them but found them wholly without foundation so far as could be learned.
William O’Hart was born February 9, 1900, he married Julia Lynch of Sayre August 4, 1925. They had one daughter. William died October 31, 1964. I could not find any information of “Hiney” Newman. He is not listed in the local directories for 1922 or the years before and after so I believe he must have left the area after the excitement.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
