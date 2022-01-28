Athens Township was founded in 1797 so this year 2022 is the 225th anniversary of that community. I came across the death notice of Edmond P. Herrick in 1922 that gave a lot of interesting information on that family and the early history of the Township. I researched Edmond further and found other interesting facts in Yale University’s death notices and searched the local newspapers as well. The following is some history of Edmond P. Herrick that I was able to find:
Edmond P. Herrick died at his home in Tudlowtown, Athens township February 6, 1922, of paralysis following an illness of seven years. He was first stricken in 1915 and for weeks his death was hourly expected, but he rallied from the shock and, though he was helpless afterwards his mind was clear up to the time of his death. He was stricken again February 3, 1922, but was conscious most of the time before his death. In the spring of 1916 his nephew, Edward Herrick and his wife were called here from Salt Lake City, Utah and cared for him until the time of his death.
He was the last survivor of the old stock of one of the families most prominent in the early history of Athens. His uncle Samuel Herrick (1779-1852) was a partner in one of the first mercantile establishments in the then infant frontier town—which had scarcely outgrown its Indian name of Tioga Point—in the years 1800-1801. After this brief residence Samuel Herrick disposed of his business to his younger brother Walter and emigrated to the, at that time, far west of Ohio, where he became successively United States attorney for the state of Ohio. State Militia during the War of 1812, and twice representative in the halls of congress at Washington. Walter Herrick conducted the store in Athens until after the year 1810, then removed to Owego, NY thereafter his home and where a large number of his descendants still lived when Edmond died in 1922. But prior to his withdrawal from Athens, he was joined by a younger brother, Edward Herrick, destined to become a leading citizen of Athens for more than fifty years. For a time, Edward Herrick, too, was attracted by the more stirring frontier life in Ohio, in which he participated as prosecuting attorney for the counties of Licking, Knox and Tuscarawas, as a member of the state legislature and as colonel of a militia regiment in the first year of the War of 1812. But in 1810 Edward Herrick married in Athens his first love, Celestia Hopkins, and in 1813 he moved back to practice his profession (the law) in the little town at the junction of the Susquehanna and Chemung Rivers. From 1818 to 1839 Edward Herrick was president judge of the 13th judicial district of Pennsylvania comprising the counties of Susquehanna, Bradford, Tioga, Potter and McKean.
Edmond Per-Lee Herrick son of Judge Edward Herrick and his second wife, Rebecca Ross, daughter of Andrew Ross, chief clerk of the treasury department at Washington, D. C., was born August 20th, 1834, at the Herrick homestead on the bank of the Susquehanna River that later became the home of William G. Schrier, Esq., a more recent resident of the home was Dr. Ray Garman and family at 113 Edward Street in Athens. Edmond was educated at the Old Athens Academy and entered the Sheffield Scientific School at Yale in 1855, from which he graduated as a civil engineer in 1857. In October of that year, he was one of the corps of engineers under Lieutenants Craven and Mickler of the U. S. Army who made the first government survey for the Panama Canal. The field work on the Isthmus of Panama was completed in May 1858, and Lieut. Craven promptly reported the project “impossible” although every engineer in the party entertained a different opinion. In the fall of 1858 Edmond Herrick embarked in the drug business with his nephew, Samuel Herrick in the new town of Lock Haven, PA, but in 1860 on the death of his only surviving full brother, Robert, he unselfishly laid aside his personal ambitions and returned to Athens and lived with his father until Judge Herrick’s death in 1873 at the age of 86 years. A few days later Mr. Herrick moved to the beautiful farm near Wilawana, left him by his father, and there, undisturbed by the strife and turmoil of the modern coin-collecting age lived a quiet and uneventful life of a farmer and country gentleman for 43 years. It could truly be said of him as it was of his distinguished father, Judge Herrick, that he bore without reproach the grand old name of gentleman.
Owing to the death of his first love, to whom he was affianced, of a sudden illness in the late 1850s, Edmond P. Herrick was never married.
Edmond’s grandfather was Captain Samuel Herrick, of the Revolutionary Army, and Margaret (Per-Lee) Herrick, the great grandson of Col. Rufus Herrick, who had also participated in the Revolution, and a direct descendant of Henry Herrick, fifth son of Sir William Herrick, who came to this country from Beau Manor, Leicestershire, England, and settled at Salem Massachusetts before 1629, helping to build the first church there in that year. Rebecca Ross Herrick’s father, Andrew Ross, was chief clerk of the Treasury Department in Washington. She was descended from an early colonial family. Edmond Herrick was a cousin of Myron T. Herrick, once governor of Ohio, and an American ambassador to France.
Edmond was survived by four grand-nephews sons of the late Edward Herrick, Esq., Jackman of Duchesne, Utah, Richard Herrick of Washington, DC Edward Herrick, Esq., who lived with Edmond on the family farm, Samuel Herrick, Esq., of Washington DC and two grand nephews and a grandniece, children of the late Hugh Herrick, once president of the Village of Waverly, NY George E. Herrick of Athens Township, Warford Herrick of Waverly and Mrs. Lida Herrick Hanford of near Waverly.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
