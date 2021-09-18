“When in the course of human events it becomes necessary for one (person) to dissolve the...bonds which have connected them with another...a decent respect requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.”
I hope this edited paraphrasing rings a bell...it is drawn from the thirteen colonies’ Declaration of Independence. It constitutes my brilliantly clever (!) way of telling you that my second-eldest daughter has declared the causes and separated herself and her 18-month old beautiful baby girl from a cockroach infested abode in Pittsburgh and moved home to the Valley.
In truth there was only one cockroach, and he fathered the curly-haired toddler. They don’t make roach traps big enough to hold him, but time and justice should bring things to a reasonable conclusion.
1979 was a year in which I, too, fled a roach-infested domicile, but this one was the real thing. Being 42 years’ removed from the situation permits me to look back at the sheer lunacy of the experience, and to laugh at how truly awful it was.
Fled may be too strong a word. It was an orderly escape in its own way, but two grown young adults were at the very edge of babbling, raving madness after months of managerial indifference. We were in a sixth floor apartment situated such that our bathroom and our bedroom shared adjacent walls that were a part of the building’s garbage chute. The bathroom’s medicine cabinet had a slot for dropping used razors into the abyss.
The building manager actually tried to discourage vermin infestations by starting a fire in the bottom of the garbage chute. Untold millions of roaches scrambled up those walls and apparently every one of them had our razor slot in their roachy GPS.
Bugs don’t usually send me into hysteria, so the sight of the first few tumbling from the slot to the nearest glass shelf in the medicine cabinet didn’t really sound an alarm in my head. I merely snatched them in a wad of TP and flushed them away, feeling quite manly as they swirled around and whooshed out of sight forever. We went to work.
I became a bit suspicious at the end of the day when we entered our humble home to find a handful capering around in the kitchen. They weren’t terribly intelligent critters, and we made short work of them before I strode into the bathroom and checked the razor slot. First red flag! If I remember correctly, I counted fifteen roaches crawling among the various and sundry bottles and toothpaste tubes.
Never one to ignore a challenge, I emptied the cabinet, being careful not to let any roaches get away. The little buggers are quick and elusive though, so I’m sure I didn’t corral them all. Scalding water in the sink and a soaked handful of paper towels managed to dispatch the majority of them, but they were being replaced nearly as fast as they were swept to oblivion. Several layers of tape over that slot would surely hold them off until we could rush out and cart home a bagful of never-escape roach hotels and spray.
Thought and execution should have gone hand in hand, but cockroaches will eventually inherit the earth because they are first and foremost sneaky and secondly, they proliferate faster than any other creature alive today. It’s absolutely astounding how many of those filthy little wretches can spring from a couple of impassioned encounters among the fertile adults.
I must move ahead here by a month or so, but in the intervening time, just know that we were rapidly becoming overwhelmed by an impossibly huge army of insects. Open a cupboard door and see them tumble to the counter by the dozens. Open a cereal box and find they were already sitting in there, bloated and burping from stuffing their roachy guts.
Would that I could, but I couldn’t come close to getting ahead of the incursion. Hundreds literally became thousands. Sitting at the dining table, it was nothing to find gangs of them racing across the ceiling, chanting and taunting, and dropping into the mashed potatoes. It was unbelievably horrible.
“Meet your maker, you hideous little SOB’s!” That was our battle cry as we raced through the apartment spraying enough poison to kill a herd of oxen...but not a cockroach. Exhausted at the end of each night’s losing battle, we sprayed the area around the bed, and collapsed in fitful repose, sleeping lightly.
Dawn would come, and find us groggy with inhaled roach spray and troubled sleep. Calling management was nearly useless. Their homes were roach free. What did they care? So we prepared for work and rode the Metro bus into town, until one day, I felt something in my hair and swept it off to the floor of the bus...a monster roach that must have crawled up out of the back of my jacket and up the back of my head. All I could think of was “What must the guy behind me have thought as he watched?”
To conclude, that same night my wife was startled awake by one of the horrors crawling into her mouth as she slept. And that, my friends, is when we declared our causes and finally got management to listen and find us a roach-free apartment across town.
Love of possessions means nothing if everything you own is full of cockroaches. We burned nearly everything we owned before we moved. If you have a worse tale, I’d love to hear it.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
