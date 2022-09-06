Whipped Cream and Veterans
Let’s see if I got this right. You have to be 21 in New York State to buy marijuana legally, and you have to be 21 to buy a can of whipped cream? Governor Hochul is nothing but a downcast. Both are ridiculous. And also Biden, for the $10,000 break for the college students, what about the thousands of Vietnam vets that graduated from the jungles of Vietnam that are homeless? We can’t even take care of our veterans? You guys are such a disgrace to this world, it’s pathetic.
Editor’s Note: The New York law only applies to cartridges filled with nitrous oxide that are sold individually. Those cartridges are placed in cans of whipped cream to push it out. People under 21 can still purchase cans of whipped cream, according to a press release from state Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr.
Scale it Down
Instead of Sayre school taxes going sky-high when they merge with Athens, why don’t you just simply downsize? You can do it.
Stealing from Your Job
Take a minute and ponder this scenario. What would happen if you or I left our jobs and took home boxes of sensitive and confidential materials belonging to the company? Within weeks of our departure, the company then discovers that we have them. What do you think would happen? Would the company patiently wait 20 months after contacting us numerous times asking for the return of the materials? Would there be legal ramifications? Do you think the company could call the police? And then on top of it, what if we started telling people that we wanted to go back there and work? Do you think that company would be crazy to hire us back? Yup, that’s what I thought too.
Rule of Law
Who are you kidding? Not me. Sorry, Joe, your rule of law is a lot different than mine. You and your son should be in jail. There is no law enforcement. We have chaos. Welcome to America.
Biden the Uniter
Remember President Biden’s inaugural address? He said “We aren’t Democrats, we aren’t Republicans, we are all Americans in 50 United States.” He really preached unity. Now his rhetoric has changed. We are all united suffering under the worst inflation in 40 years, but don’t you dare say the word recession. Our economy is shrinking. A recent poll stated that 75 percent of voters believe that our nation is going in the wrong direction. Way to go, Joe.
Get Over It
Democrats – Trump is like an old girlfriend. Move on.
Drug Crisis
Every week, over 2,000 American citizens die from drug overdoses. They estimate that 80 to 90 percent of the drugs are carried over the southern border by the drug cartels. The border patrol has encountered a new twist to this deadly scheme. It is called rainbow fentanyl, and looks exactly like candy for our children. When is the Biden Administration going to wake up and do something?
Dr. Oz
The great and powerful Oz. My grandpa said “Money talks and BS walks.” What does he mean?
State Police
On Saturday, Sept. 3, 32 members of Troop P of the Pennsylvania State Police posed with the ex-president, the man who prompted the attack on our Capitol that sent 140 policemen to the hospital and five to their deaths. Kind of sad, isn’t it?
Kudos to Waverly
Kudos to Waverly for a great job fostering community spirit. Last weekend they had a very nice dedication at the Waverly Glen. The day was filled with music from local groups. They held the dedication for the amphitheater which was built by local students. Then there was Waverly Gameday with parades including athletes from K-12. There was music and food plus raffles for the crowd. It was a wonderful turnout. Thanks to the people who made these events possible for the community.
Airport Funding
I would like to know why the county is funding an airport. This county has an underfunded public transit system and a complete lack of housing for the working poor, but we are funding an airport? Why? For who? Who is utilizing this airport? Please enlighten the taxpayers.
