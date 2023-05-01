Gasoline prices have jumped significantly in the last month, meaning also that prices in the grocery stores are going up again. Remember last year when the president released millions of barrels of petroleum from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). The SPR is now at the lowest level since the mid 1980’s and I don’t think he will want to do that again. There were rumors that some of this petroleum ended up going to China. Actually once it is released it is put up for auction for energy companies to purchase and it is shipped all around the world. We really don’t know where it went.
When the SPR will be replenished is your guess. The president was hoping that when oil got to below 70 dollars a barrel, but good luck with that. My guess is that it won’t be before the next presidential election. With the present energy policy we will be at the mercy of OPEC and any dictator that has fossil fuel. There will be no energy independence with this administration.
The administration has gone crazy with the climate change issue. Too bad China, India, Russia and others don’t feel the same way. While the US is all in with green energy China is building more coal fired plants. We are afraid to talk to the Chinese about anything. We will continue to buy all we need from them to support our climate change agenda. With the national debt over 31 trillion dollars, they feel we have the money to help pay off student debt, to give subsidies to buy electric cars, solar panels and other climate related items. The administration now wants all military vehicles to be electric by 2030. Talk about pipe dreams. How would you like to be fighting a war with an EV tank?
I would think there are a lot more pressing problems coming in the next ten years than full steam ahead with ridiculous climate goals. We need to get more police on the streets as crime continues to sky rocket. It’s a tough time right now to buy anything on credit as interest rates continue to climb and aren’t expected to stop climbing yet. Homelessness in our cities is out of control.
The Southern border is out of control. Over 1,400 illegals have died on US soil after crossing. Since the start of the administration it is estimated that over one million illegals have got away from border patrol and roam the streets of our cities. Young children are brought here and end up as slaves to their sponsors that end up not being related to the child. With the border patrol so swamped, verification of all these people is impossible. The Republicans want to impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkis, but that is a waste of time. The buck doesn’t stop with Mayorkis. People are illegally coming here from most countries of the world, including Russia and China.
An example of how US cities are handling the illegals comes from New York City, where Democrat mayor Aric Adams blasted the Biden immigration policy and claimed that it cost the city 4.3 billion dollars to house 56,000 immigrants in over 100 taxpayer funded shelters. They need shelter, food, medical attention, education, etc. New York City’s budget is nearly as high as the state of Florida budget at over 100 billion dollars. Adams raged that the influx of immigrants has destroyed the city.
If Adams needs 4.3 billion from the federal government for the 56,000 that have come to the city, what do you think the state of Texas should ask for with the millions that have come there, and also all the states and cities that have been impacted with the reckless policy from federal government? The president has no clue what is going on and won’t talk about it or go to the border. We need a lot more wall at the border in areas that are most vulnerable and to enforce present laws.
The new democrat, proposed immigration bill is completely ridiculous and you can see why no one in congress has any kind of proposal that could be passed. The proposed bill would practically open the border to anyone with very few exceptions. Border Patrol wouldn’t be needed. If we are going to get five million illegal encounters in Biden’s four years, that would probably add up to ten million people, plus all the got-a-ways roaming the country if he gets four more years. Think about that.
I need to get back to the today’s Sudoku. Get out and enjoy the fresh air. Pray for our country and if you are able, get out and attend and support your local church. God Bless you.
Ray Rinebold
Chemung, NY
