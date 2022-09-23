Much has been said about showing deference to Trump during the investigations.
Deference is defined by Merriam Webster as “respect and esteem due a superior or an elder.” Trump by his actions does not deserve deference. His conduct deserves no respect and no law-abiding person would hold him in esteem. His trade mark outburst are similar to those of Hitler. Little context and full of lies. The danger as Voltaire said, “Anyone who has the power to make you believe absurdities has the power to make you commit injustices”. We saw that on Jan. 6. Trump is continuing to rattle his Sabre to stir up his base.
I believe that our current course of conduct in prosecuting Trump amounts to appeasement, appeasement so as not to anger the base. We saw what appeasement did with the Munich Agreement. Appeasement is defined by Merriam Webster is, “to make concessions to (someone, such as an aggressor or a critic) often at the sacrifice of principles.”
It is time to take the bold step and move forward with all prosecutions. Yes, this will rile up his base and as some have suggested cause civil unrest. Brother may be against brother or sister parent or friend or neighbor. That happened during the revolutionary war, the civil war and Vietnam war and we survived. I know from personal experience it can be hard to turn against one of your own. It is hard but if it is the right thing to do, than do it. We must become engaged in politics even though you might not like it. It is necessary if we are to preserve our democracy.
As Plato said, “One of the penalties of refusing to participate in politics that you end of being governed by your inferiors.”
