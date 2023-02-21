“I know all the things you do, and that you have a reputation for being alive-but you are dead. Wake up! Strengthen what little remains, for even what is left is almost dead.”
If you know your bible, then you know that these are the words of the Lord to the church in Sardis from Revelation Chapter 3.
A call to a people to wake up, a call to one-time followers of Christ to follow once again. This is a call that has been echoed throughout time and should be again. Perhaps the Holy Spirit of God is doing just that, perhaps he is calling those who have been saved under his grace to come alive to stop ignoring the prompting of the Holy Spirit and turn away from the desires of the flesh that tempt us so frequently.
Many of you may have seen or heard of the revival breaking out in Kentucky recently that just seems to be growing in momentum. Is it real? Is it the Holy Spirit? Is this the makings of a new Jesus Revolution? Or is it just people getting caught up in hype? Who’s to say yet, and are you ready to welcome them?
What pains me, is hearing some of the instant reactions to it. Some saying quickly that it’s not real revival, some saying it’s a fad and other such things. When did we start belittling people repenting, people coming to the alter of God, those confessing before others that they need the Lord Jesus Christ in their life? (Kind of sounds like what the Scriptures call for?)
Yet some are skeptical. Are they afraid? Are they embarrassed or jealous that it hasn’t happened at their institution? What other reason could there be? If it is a fad, it will fade. If it is people being caught up in a trend it will go away. When Peter and John stood before the leaders for their work being done in the name of the Lord, a wise man said. If it is of the world, it will soon be over and they will fail, but if it is of the Lord, you cannot stop it.
Likewise, when Jesus spoke to the great crowds and fed thousands and thousands were added to the church, did people scoff? Some probably did, but the ones that counted did not. They welcomed them, they taught them, they loved them and those who were sincere stayed in the church. Yes, some probably got caught up, some may have changed their mind. But to those who were sincere, the Lord said welcome. You see, he knows their heart, he knows their intent and he surely knows ours.
Perhaps the greatest revival that needs to happen today is in the hearts of those who stand behind the pulpits, those who teach the word of God. Can we lay aside our jealousy, our pride and our highly educated ideals and walk from the pulpit into the mass of people looking for Jesus and tell them we are no better than they, no more forgiven than they and let ourselves be revived. Can we pull back the curtains, turn down the worship lights, take down the facade of our tomb like church buildings and beg the Holy spirt to renew us, to revive us and forgive us once again for claiming to know more than he, for pretending to be somehow in better standing than any other person made in the image of God. If we in “the Church” are not careful we will one day be on the wrong side of those being called up as the bride of Christ.
Holy Spirit revive us again I pray.
Tim Robson — Pastor of Federated Church — East Smithfield
