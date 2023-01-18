Editor,
As the state of New York prepares to roll in the money from the sale of marijuana for personal use, we get a look at how it may actually go. You probably haven’t heard of a recent student in New Rochelle High School being revived when a nurse had to use Narcan when the student apparently used marijuana. The local CBS station learned that it may have been laced with something more serious. The student apparently used a vaping device to take a hit of marijuana concentrate. It appears it was contaminated with fentynal. The student was given Narcan and stabilized. All school districts in New York can now get a few doses of Narcan free from the manufacturer.
New York will find out, like the other states with legal personal Marijuana sales that it will become a nightmare. With the state licensed growers fees, the licensed sellers fees and the high amount of state tax on it, illegal growers and sellers will flourish. We have enough people killed by drunk drivers, we don’t need a lot more killed by stoned drivers.
We here in New York have just elected our first female Governor after getting rid of the second Cuomo. If we were expecting things to get better and businesses and people wanting to come to the state, that’s not going to happen. The state lost 350,000 people during the pandemic per the U.S. Census Bureau. The most of any state in the nation. We did lose one congress person in the last election cycle. Governor Hochul in her State of the State message did call it “an alarm bell that can’t be ignored”. She says “we are going to jump start the economy by being the most business-friendly state in the nation”.
The debate is over how the state can be business-friendly when it has nearly the highest in the nation income, property, and corporate taxes. Just last April the Democrat Legislature created new higher income tax brackets on multi-millionaires and raised corporate taxes.
Governor Hochul said the new programs she is proposing in her budget will bring New Yorkers back, money to combat gun violence, reduce homelessness, subsidies for child care and a $2 billion property tax rebate.
Michael Kink of the Progressive group Strong Economy for All has said “The budget shows that the tax increases last year were really successful, they brought in a bunch of more revenue that we are using for public investments”. Keep dreaming!
I don’t think the Governor said anything about fixing he bail reform law, as criminals are released with no bail to go back out and repeat their criminal activity. Criminals seem to have more rights than their victims. With Democrat control of all branches of Government in New York I don’t see any serious changes ahead. What is the plan for actually lowering crime. The new gun legislation passed last year is ridiculous. With a legal permit there is few places you are allowed to carry. Of course the criminals carry their guns everywhere. They don’t worry about stupid laws.
Now the state tax payers are going to be burdened with paying for the influx of illegal immigrants, that should be taken care of by the federal government. They need housing, food, medical care, and schooling. Oh, that’s right, it is all free! Every state is now a border state.
The Governor, In her state-of-the-state message wants to ban the use of fossil fuel in smaller buildings by 2025 and larger buildings by 2028. Now, we hear about doing away with gas ranges. What have we become? The big cities in the state would of course be hurt the most, but where do you think the voters come from that put these politicians in power? It’s not the ordinary New Yorkers outside the cities. This would decimate the restaurant business even more than the pandemic did.
The good thing is we’ll get through it all with the solar panels on the house, the electric car in the garage, the wind turbines everywhere on land and sea. Fossil fuels will be ancient history. Maybe we should hang onto that wood stove just in case the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow. Keep a few candles handy. God Bless us all!
Ray Rinebold — Chemung
