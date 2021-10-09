Nearly 50% of all visits to the ER at the Robert Packer Hospital during the first week of September were diagnosed with COVID — 26 adults admitted.
And of the 38 ICU beds in the hospital, 29 were in use (not all COVID patients but leaving nine available for those in need).
And the lead story of this morning’s paper (September 18th) this morning shows 60, my friends, are hospitalized with COVID — 18 in the ICU.
Fifty (50) of those patients are unvaccinated … 10 vaccinated.
Do you really want to occupy an inpatient bed or an ICU bed because you don’t believe in the science or our hospital statistics?
And moreover do you want to be a carrier infecting those you love including children?
A very sad state we are in here in Bradford County. I grew up here and loved the kindness and incredible love for our neighbors. Today the message we pass on to our children hurts my heart. And we all know what that means. Sadly it seems to be rooted in fear and anger. Not love and compassion.
If only 34-36% of residents here are vaccinated why are the stores filled with unmasked people. And those of us who are masked are most likely vaccinated and worried about our neighbors — young and old.
With one of the lowest vaccinated rates in the state and the nation, Bradford County is headed for an even worse outbreak as the cooler weather approaches ... Putting everyone at risk.
