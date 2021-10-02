You and I, and 330,000,000 or so of our closest friends here in the USA have endured--along with the rest of the world--an incredible siege of misery foisted upon us by a lowly, miserable not-even-alive virus for approaching two years now. Together, we have learned a lot about patience, and a lot also about those among us who have no patience. Normally speaking, I am a very patient person. I’ve been known to wait ten years and more for something I would like to see happen, actually take place.
However...and this is a big “however” in my book: I am among the least tolerant, most impatient people on the planet when it comes to stupidity in a drive through line. I’ve been known to utter phrases that would make my Drill Instructor in Basic Training blush as I watch the knuckle-dragging morons in the cars and trucks ahead of me socially distancing their vehicles.
You’re IN YOUR CAR OR TRUCK! You don’t have to socially distance from the guy in front of you! Close up the ranks, for crying out loud! (the exclamation points mean I’m screaming at you…) Your vehicle’s engine is not going to contract a virus from the guy ahead of you. If it’s idling rough, that’s NOT a virus! Change the air filter, put some oil in the reservoir, check the plugs...don’t check it for a fever or a sniffle.
Why do I get so nasty about closing up the ranks? Because when you leave 6--to--12 feet between you and the lady or guy ahead of you, and the boob behind you thinks he has to do the same thing, the domino effect means the line is physically much longer than it needs to be, and seven vehicles now occupy enough space for maybe 12 cars, five of which have looked at the line and kept on going, thinking to themselves that line is too long to wait in. So they go hungry...and that births road rage. Your buffoonery has now caused a spike in the blood pressure of everyone behind you in line, and all five of those poor hungry buggers who have opted to go without.
If I’m behind you in line, expect to see me edging right up behind you such that no one could walk between us. If you’re socially distancing your car, read my lips in your rearview mirror. Be afraid, Be very afraid.
The thing is, I was this way before COVID. But desperate times exacerbate the worst of my many faults. For your own safety, close up the ranks. You never know when I might be the knuckle-dragging moron behind you.
Item number two: bathroom scales. Just like common everyday house cats, bathroom scales are instruments of the devil. We have a terribly sophisticated, highly technology-driven demon spawn of a scale setting quietly next to the sink cabinet. This dastardly thing plots there all day long, waiting for me to check my progress every night on my quest to achieve the goal of a 45 pound weight loss this year. The first 28 peeled off like a flabby veneer with nothing more than a simple change of eating habits. The next six have been like a perpetual game of lost and found for two months.
I know it’s the scales simply messing with my mind. I’m pretty sure I’ve heard the blasted thing snickering to itself as I come through the bathroom door for the nightly check-in. Saturday night has been the traditional Official Weigh In, and I usually spend Sunday through Wednesday pleased as a pig in swill, as the demon shows me dropping several tenths of a pound each day. Invariably, I get all excited by Hump Day’s result, and forego the pleasure of any kind of late night snack. Like Pavlov’s dogs, I drool at the thought of taking a peek on Thursday morning because morning weight is always lower than night weight. And every Thursday morning the nameless, soul-less demon breaks my heart. Up by as much as 1.4 pounds...how does that happen? So Thursday is usually restricted to two meals of less than average size and lots of water. Up another pound by bedtime! By Friday night, my net loss for the week has blossomed into a two-to-four pound gain, and I’m fuming about the stupid scale that only ever tells the truth when it shows I’ve made progress. It lies on purpose on Thursday and Friday, forcing me to swear off anything consisting of calories or taste.
By Saturday night, weak and nearly incoherent, I drag my sorry self to the weigh-in, a quietly mumbled prayer on my desiccated lips. I remove everything, even my watch (it probably weighs 4 ounces) and step onto the face of the hell-born bathroom scales. Digital numbers flash rapidly up and down relative to last week’s base line, finally settling--with a smug little jolt--on a number higher than I’ve seen in three weeks. AUGHHH! NOOO!
I resolve to show my disdain for the trickster’s evil ways: I know you’re lying! I think I deserve an ice cream sandwich. Maybe two. After all, as Scarlett O’Hara always said, “Tomorrow is another day.”
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
