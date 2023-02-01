Editor’s Note:No, we do not, but we do understand that losing a pet can be a heartbreaking time.
A suggestion
This has been a heartbreaking week for our nation with several mass shootings and other homicides. It’s becoming more difficult to discern any plausible motive. There is some very disturbed persons among the population. A dangerous combination of socially inept and seizing with anger. As a mature woman I have a suggestion; We must stop talking about our legal right to end a child’s life through an abortion. I truly believe that in troubled minds, the lines are being blurred between abortion and mindless homicide.
What about Martin Luther King, Jr.?
I called two weeks ago about the fact that you did not acknowledge it was Martin Luther King Day in the paper that day and I noticed that you did not publish my Soundoff last week or yesterday (Jan. 25). That makes it even more disturbing to me. But, it is what it is so just keep up the good work.
Editor’s Note:We fielded several calls from disappointed readers and will look to include more content on this special day in the future.
I don’t love rock and roll?
I’m calling in regards to rock and roll — Geezers (previous Soundoff entry) for some of us, the Sayre music is that. Give your child or grandchild a wooden spoon and an old tin pan, beat it. And for local, put the cat’s tail under a rock and tear. Do you hear any rhythm? No.
The deficit
The Republicans have a way of solving the deficit; Get rid of the Democrats.
Need more police
We need more police present. There are people flying through stop signs, through red lights, there’s dirt bikes and four wheelers on the road, and the speeding is ridiculous. We need more police present.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.