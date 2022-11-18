Editor,
The midterm elections are over. Thank God. The big Red wave fizzled out, Democrats still control the Senate and barely lost the House.
The President goes overseas on an apology tour and meets with the Chinese President and talks mostly about climate change which they are apparently not interested in at this time. The little bit that the United States can do will not even make a dent in the problem.
I didn’t hear anything about discussing the fentanyl that is coming from China through the open Southern border and killing thousands of American youth. It doesn’t sound like Taiwan was brought up either. China will probably take over Taiwan in the next couple years one way or another and there isn’t much we can do about it. Of course China says they have no control over North Korea. Wouldn’t it be nice if some common sense things could have been discussed.
The new House of Representatives will start a new round of investigations that will carry on for the next two years and little else will get done. Isn’t it nice that we pay these people very well to represent us and little gets done. They sure get a whale of a pension and health care for their service to the country. A lot different than a military pension and health care.
We vote for Representatives and Senators that say they will vote for what their constituents want, but get to Washington and vote nearly 100 percent of the time with their party leaders, as you may have noted during the recent elections. They say one thing in front of their home crowd to get elected, but do the opposite back in DC.
Our all volunteer military is having a hard time getting new recruits and it looks like the Army and Navy will fall well short of the amount needed this year. The Marines and the Air Force may barely make the minimum number they need. The Army and Navy are giving up to $50,000 sign on bonuses for selected fields, and smaller amounts for other specialties. It is also a problem as many now serving won’t reenlist with the way things are now going in all of the services. Right now only about 25 percent of age 17-24 are qualified to serve, due to such things as drug use, criminal records, obesity, and test scores. Defense officials consider the shortfall a serious issue. I see some ridiculous reports that we need to lower standards to get in. I believe we already have.
In the early 1990s during the Clinton administration a lot of social experiments started taking place and things have gotten worse since then. Probably about 4,000 were discharged recently for not getting a Covid shot for one reason or another. Many were upset over the Afghanistan debacle. Now, only about 15 percent of parents of our youth have served in the military, so their children have no one to guide them towards service. 40 to 50 years ago nearly 50 percent of parents had served. Should the country get into a war it may be necessary to reinstate the draft and that definitely wouldn’t be popular, especially among wealthy families. The country stopped the military draft as the Vietnam War was winding down in January 1973 under President Richard Nixon.
We all better be praying that President Biden stays healthy and is able to finish out his term and that we don’t get the United States involved in a war anywhere. I am very concerned about his closest advisers and speech writers and when he goes off script and has to be corrected.
May God still Bless America and keep us safe.
Ray Rinebold
Chemung
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.