Athens can’t have a varsity boys’ basketball team with only four players; Sayre can’t have a varsity boys’ football team with only nine lettermen. I taught a sports literature class at Athens High School for 18 years. Injuries or the lack thereof play a major role in any sport. I’ve known Coach Gorman ever since he was an outstanding student-athlete at Waverly High School. Even if he could make nine into 11, you can’t have those players on both offense and defense. You can’t prevent the unexpected! One sprained ankle or broken bone would derail the entire team. Many of today’s players are bigger, stronger, and faster. Injuries happen!
If the PIAA would allow the nine Sayre lettermen to play for Athens and at the same time permit Sayre to have a junior varsity football team, then maybe the whole problem could be resolved.
The last time I was the senior class advisor at Athens, we graduated 185 seniors. If you added both Sayre’s and Waverly’s senior classes together, that would just equal the number Athens graduated. The 2022 graduating class at Athens had about 40 fewer students. The numbers are getting lower. We need to look down the road.
I hate to say this, but the entire Athens School Board has become very short-sighted. At the same time they are denying several Sayre boys the chance of possibly getting any college football scholarships. Competition is supposed to bring out the best in an athlete. Maybe those nine Sayre boys could help make this year’s Athens varsity football team even greater. Sayre and Athens high schools are only about one mile apart. We need to come together as a community for the good of all of our students, not just the athletes.
P.S.: Maybe then we could beat Danville and Montoursville.
