Thank you
I want to give a very big thank you to the sponsors and the Morning Times itself for the beautiful spring Valley sports game schedules that was in Wednesday’s paper, March 22. Thanks again.
Detox
At the prison board meeting, Mr. Doug McLinko stated that inmates suffer through detox. I think I agree with it. Most people (inaudible) said it’s so bad they never want to be drug addicts again. Unless it’s life threatening, let them go through detox. That’s what alcoholics have to do, that’s what drug addicts have to do. Simple fact of life. So shame on you whoever wrote this in about McLinko.
Ironic
It’s really ironic that a person that murders somebody else, the victim gets death and the perpetrator gets life. What the hell is wrong with our justice and judicial system?
Anti-Trumpism
It’s time people realized that the billionaires who control politics in this country have developed anti-Trumpism into an art form and are using it to influence the masses and disguise their own nefarious activities. We have highly important issues to deal with now and hush money is not one of them.
Sticker store follow-up
After the village board meeting recently, Johnny Williams did a short story on “sticker stores” in Waverly. Maybe a follow-up story with the proposed crackdown in illegal shops. You should get comments from Tioga County DA Kirk Martin and State Senator Tom O’Mara. They are either illegal, and take action, or leave them alone.
Speeding in Milltown
Will someone do something about the speeding on Cayuta Street in Milltown? The dump trucks, tractor trailers, and cars are flying on this road. It is very dangerous. We need patrols over here.
Governor Pudding
This week, Piers Morgan interviewed Governor Ron DeSantis. While chatting with the would-be presidential candidate, Morgan brought up the elephant in the room. Quote, “Have you ever eaten a chocolate pudding with three fingers?”, the weird British import asked. I think in the grand scheme of things that are awful about the governor, this topic is still way down on the list. But with that said, it’s such an oddly specific insult to just make up. But due to this embarrassing episode, Mr. Ron control freak DeSantis might just retaliate by making eating pudding with your fingers mandatory.
Enough is enough
When is enough going to be enough in sending weapons and all types of military equipment to the Ukraine? The president of Ukraine said we need more, we need more, we need more. It’s never enough and yet the United States is getting more and more involved not only financially, but also involved in the war. With Putin putting nuclear weapons Ukraine, it’s going to end up in World War III if we continue to send weapons and all sorts of equipment to Ukraine. Enough is enough. We have our own problems here at home. Especially now with Iran, we need to keep our own money here. We need to keep our weapons here. We don’t need to be sending them to a war that is never going to end, just like Vietnam.
An easy fix
Why aren’t the Sayre police checking cars inspections in South Waverly? There are several cars with outdated stickers that park in front of the homes. Easy to see.
Junk cars
I would like to know when the Borough of Sayre did away with the ordinance for junk cars.
