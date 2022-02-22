No fan of commercials
As far as the Super Bowl football, to me it looked like the Super Advertisement Bowl. As for the halftime, Please! No thanks.
Inflation
This inflation is the fault of greedy corporations. Cereal boxes went from 24 ounces to 12 ounce; same price. Olay hand soap down from five ounces to 3.5 ounces; same price. Sugar from five ounces to four ounces; same price. These are just a few things that these greedy corporations have done. They even got a tax break from ex-President Trump.
Roads
Athens Borough can hand out fines for the sidewalks. Why don’t they get a fine for not patching up roads in the summer time.
Democrats
I don’t know what the Democrats are up to but it reminds me of kids teasing a dog on a chain. What they don’t know is that the owner added three feet to the chain. When the kids come around to tease the dog again, they get chewed up a little bit by the dog. Seems like that’s what’s going on in our foreign policy.
Potter case
I’ve been listening to that Potter case; the police officer who shot that guy by accident. What gets me is that people who have never been in situations like that don’t what they’re talking about. I’ve been in similar situations and never got called on about it, but listen, that woman made a mistake and you’re going to send her to jail.
Capital project
How, if at all, will this 40-million dollar capital project help academics?
Washington Street
Washington Street used to be one of the nicest streets in the Valley. Residents on the street took pride in their property and the ruination of the street is deplorable. The street is worse than a country road. When vehicles go up and down the road the dirt and dust is almost unbearable. Some residents have breathing issues and others have allergies and the dust aggravates their issues. The town oiled and chipped the street, but that made it 100 times worse. God help us this summer.
Hillarygate
The release of part of Durham’s report clearly states that the Clinton campaign spied on candidate Trump in the Trump Towers. The latest release shows that Hilary spied on President Trump at the White House. This is not fake news like the debunked Steele dossier. Trying to destroy a sitting president must be either treason or espionage. Will crooked Hillary run again?
Kudos for Pickett
I would like to thank State Representative Tina Pickett for personally delivering a 90th birthday citation from the House of Representatives to my mother. We really appreciate the fact that you went out of your way to make sure that she received that and that you did it in person. Thank you.
