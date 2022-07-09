To address SCOTUS’ ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade’s 50 years of abortion freedom, I want to point out what could have happened. If all these babies had been born and their children and grandchildren, the population explosion today could be unsustainable for our country. We lost over 1 million dear souls to COVID and that hardly made a difference in society’s problems. In retrospect, this is the reverse of loss five times over, at the least. Would there be enough fresh water (June 27 edition of Morning Times — Great Lakes story), enough food (west coast drought is in its third year), enough housing to meed demand? Would our highways be in gridlock coast to coast (60 Minutes — July 3)?
Controlling climate change and granting abortion go together to obtain the right balance. The male white supremacy legislators have thrown women under the bus. They are misguided because the black and brown populations will outproduce whites every time. Plus, life expectancy rates keep going up after a minor COVID correction. Immigration is another whole topic.
Thirty-odd years ago, China mandated one child per family or face severe fines. That was recently adjusted to allow two children per family. China headed off a real problem.
So now, SCOTUS approves children growing up knowing that they are not wanted, causing financial burdens on their families, and overcrowding in their home — or explaining grandpa is my dad, mom is my sister. The result is group resentment and shame and more troubled young adults in our communities.
Some of those is hypothetical and may sound a bit like George Orwell’s book 1984, but we need to pay attention and be the change. Vote informed in November.
