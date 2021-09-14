Nice Letter
Caller 1: Kudos to Dr. Steven Crawford for his letter to the editor on Sept. 8 concerning the vaccine mandates. He is spot on. His message is not that difficult to comprehend. Wake up, people!
Caller 2: Kudos to the writer of the letter to the editor in Wednesday’s paper for speaking out against the anti-vaxxers and telling it like it is. I’m sure the vast majority of us out here agree, but lack the guts to say so in public. Thank you Sir!
Get the jab for others
I’m not one to get all the vaccines, but I did get the COVID one, as much as, if not more for others than myself. I would hate to be a part of those responsible for so many deaths, and now many are children. Six-hundred-fifty thousand deaths, and 750,000 predicted by Dec. 1. Listen to some unbiased news like PBS newshour. It’s not fake.
Innocent until
proven guilty
I believe it’s wrong that your paper prints things when somebody is accused of doing something, especially putting it on the front page. I always thought you were considered innocent until you were convicted. I think it’s wrong for people to see that and think that it’s really true when it isn’t.
Talk to your doctor
Type 2 Diabetes people — ask your doctor what a beta gene is in your pancreas.
More police blotter
Somebody complained they were tired of seeing police briefs in the paper. I don’t think there’s enough of them. You only see them once every two weeks or so in the Morning Times, and I know there’s a lot more crimes being committed in this town than that.
Vaccine registry
I just read a Facebook post that questioned why registered sex offenders don’t carry a card; stating it violate their privacy. Apparently they don’t realize there is a sex offender registry that anyone can access. If that’s their position, I think there should be a registry for COVID vaccinations, so you can plug in anybody’s name and see if they’re vaccinated for COVID.
Patriotism is alive
At the Navy vs. Air Force football game in Annapolis, Md., it was great to see the cadets singing the national anthem and saluting our flag. Patriotism is still alive at our military academies. It’s too bad President Biden wasn’t there to see the real spirit of America. Will he find the time to attend the Army-Navy game? Don’t bet on it.
Editor’s Note: President Biden spent Sept. 11 visiting all three sites of the attacks in New York, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon.
Trump vs. Biden
Never one to miss a cheesy moment of machismo, Donald Trump announced that he would spend the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by providing ringside commentary at a boxing match at the Hard Rock Casino between Evander Holyfield, 58, and Vitor Belfort, 44. The 75-year-old Trump bragged that he’d like to beat up the 78-year-old Joe Biden in the ring, and that it would be “(his) easiest fight, and Biden would go down in the first few seconds.” Biden spent 9/11 a little differently, along with three other former presidents. Biden has taken a tougher stance on vaccines to force COVID deniers to get the shot to protect them and the rest of us, he has pulled us out of the quicksand of Afghanistan, and he found a better way to spend 9/11 than Trump.
Editor’s Note: Former President Trump visited a police precinct and neighboring fire hall in Manhattan prior to the boxing match.
Act of kindness
Thank you to a little girl named Christina, ( 5 years old or so ?). I was shopping in Aldi when she approached me and thrust a bouquet of roses at me. Baffled, I tried to engage her to understand what was going on. She was shy and didn’t say anything so her mother intervened, explaining she was teaching her daughter about random acts of kindness. She had purchased the flowers and told Christina she could give them to anyone she wanted.She picked me! I had just had a rough month with health issues even, hospitalization so this really touched my heart and was a boost to healing. This child is being raised in a caring family. It was such a lovely gesture , one I will not forget ! I plan to pay it forward. Let’s take care of each other people!
Plea for vaccinations
For months in this column, I have been asking and then begging nicely for people to please get vaccinated. Bradford County’s vaccination rate is pitiful at 36%. So to the unvaccinated – I’m now blaming you for the mask mandates in schools – for full ICU units – and ultimately for the deaths of our neighbors from COVID. Your selfishness and lack of community concern is so disappointing.
Question on dumping
Is it legal or illegal to dispose of liquids or other products into storm drains.
Children and masks
Children reflect what they are hearing at home. They would adapt quite easily to wearing masks at school if they weren’t hearing loud, unsubstantiated claims about masking at home.
Commissioner’s COVID claims
Commissioner McLinko once again distinguishes himself with the preposterous statement that “Most of these people (he’s talking about healthcare workers])have had Covid.” Think about what a silly claim that is! But then take a moment to think about this: when McLinko figures out that Covid isn’t getting him enough publicity, how long until he turns to childhood vaccines for mumps, measles, typhoid, etc. How long before you hear that the evil Democrats are taking away the rights of parents to keep their kids free from needles? And if he and his pals have any success with that, how long before these diseases again run rampant in our schools and kids, born and unborn, begin dying? McLinko is a dangerous man; he does not belong in public office.
Manchin’s party alignment
Senator Joe Manchin is the Democratic equivalent of the RINO (Republican In Name Only. Perhaps he should be called a DEER (Democrat Empowering Every Republican).
Good things happen
We were enjoying a delicious pulled pork dinner at a local restaurant in Sayre Thursday evening. When we had finished our dinner and were waiting for our waitress to bring our check , she told us that our meal had been paid for by the people that had just left. We had no idea who those people were or why they so generously treated us to dinner. THANK YOU who ever you are and may God Bless!
