Losers
When I was in Virginia there were two pick up trucks with flags the size of the sheets on my bed. They were Trump and Rebel Flags. I had to laugh because they are both losers.
Terrible twos
I’m not a Biden fan by any means, and I am a Republican, but to watch Republican lawmakers stand up in the State of the Union address and heckle the President, yell, boo, carry on like little kids that need to be reprimanded. It’s disgusting and I think we should be ashamed of ourselves as Republicans that you would do something like that. I’m just thoroughly disgusted. It’s behavior befitting a two year old, not a Republican lawmaker.
Bad boys, what ya gonna do?
Laptop from Hell: A book with this title was written by Miranda Devine. She isn’t being sued, that I know of. Congress is getting very excited about uncovering the Hunter Biden laptop story. Just remember that sleepy Joe, on his last day in office, can still write an excuse for his bad boy. It is called a presidential pardon.
Ticket troubles
This is Super Bowl hype week. I am a big sports fan along with many others in our great valley. But now the local sports media and national sports media need to question the NFL commissioner to explain how he can justify the price of $13,500 for a ticket for his Super Bowl. The game will be played but an investigation should be done upon the commissioner’s office.
Kevin McCarthy
It was great to see Representative Kevin McCarthy seated as Speaker of the House at President Biden’s State of the Union address. Kevin is a respected statesman ready to work for the betterment of the nation. This man is a class act. Unlike his predecessor, we won’t see Kevin McCarthy ripping up presidential speeches on national television.
Marjorie Taylor Greene
If a person found a feral child wandering in the woods and then took it home and educated it on absolutely nothing but Jerry Springer re-runs, and the caloric and nutritional facts on a bottle of Mountain Dew, a box of Cheez-It’s, and a bag of Skittles, that kid would still have a better understanding of the United States Constitution than Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Do your research
Biden said Republicans were trying to get rid of Social Security and Medicare. Do your research — when Biden was in the Senate he tried to get rid of it four times.
Now hiring
I was wondering why the Sayre Borough doesn’t hire a retired person to walk around the borough and ticket all the violations that are going on in the borough like the junk cars and being parked on the wrong side of the road.
Fix the flag
I live on 3rd Street in Athens Borough near the Little League field. The flag flying over the field needs to be replaced. It’s torn right in half. Please could you come remove that and put a new one up?
Can I get your number, or not?
Why is it in this day and age that phonebooks and even Whitepages.com are basically useless in finding people’s contact information when you need it for a legitimate reason? Yet, spam risks can find telephone information and contact information so easily and for such a useless reason?
Sayre Superintendent
The Sayre Superintendent of the school district says that since the beginning of the year 32 students have increased the school’s population in Sayre. Let’s hear how many have left and the ones who are planning to leave.
