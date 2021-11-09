Message to the complainers
My soundoff after seeing the 7 right winged complaints in today’s paper; I read the paper almost daily while at work, and I look forward to reading the Soundoff section because without a doubt it’s full of rants by right wing complainers. Complaints about Biden, climate change not being real, or whatever the latest conspiracy may be. Not sure what all any of you get out of complaint to thin air, but I hope you realize you’re wasting your time and breath.
Lines suggested
When driving along Lehigh Ave. by the municipal parking lot, it is difficult to see where the street ends and the parking lot begins, especially at night. I suggest white border lines to mark the street boundaries.
Flight suggestion
Why don’t they take the alcohol off so these fights don’t happen? They can get it after they get off the plane. I think they should take it all off.
Write-ins
Every election it amazes me the people who are trying to do a write-in for an office when, if they expended a little extra effort, they could be on the ballot. It’s very difficult to do a write-in, especially after people have already gone and voted (on) absentee ballots. I don’t understand. Next time, if you want an office, why don’t you work hard and get your name on the ballot so that people can vote for you because with write-ins it’s very difficult to win that way.
Climate change
1. The climate change over in Scotland; what was that, a vacation? They had 400 private jets landing; 85-car caravan; sleepy Joe sleeping at the conference. He’s all about making it the number one priority. What was the rest of his cabinet doing? They might have been doing their Christmas shopping. What a con. Looks like they were trying to set a world record for biggest carbon footprint in two days. This climate change is nothing but a con to take your money.
2. I guess most of these scientists weren’t around in the 40s, 50s and 60s. I was. We had some cold winters and hot summers through the 40s, 50s and 60s and nothing’s changed. We got less hurricanes than we did 50 years ago. Who are they kidding with this climate change. All they’re doing is trying to milk people out of money. They get these people afraid that they’re not going to be here in 10-20 years. I guarantee they will be.
Why vote for a Republican?
Why on Earth would I vote for a Republican in this country when they’re denying senior citizens on medicare improved benefits for hearing, dental and everything else? Why on Earth would I vote for a Republican? I’d have to be crazy. They don’t to improve dental. We have none. Hearing: We have none. Eye: We have nothing. I’d NEVER vote for a Republican.
Referencing November 2 Soundoff ‘Liberty and life’
I feel while there are some vaccine supporters who do so out of ignorance, maybe perceived political loyalty or just misplaced fear. I think the great majority just like being told what to do. This sentiment goes back to Patrick Henry’s quote: ‘Give me liberty or give me death.’ The problem, of course, is that your immunity may contribute to someone’s death. Frankly, I’m fed up with your ridiculous behavior.
Biden
President Biden just doesn’t seem to get it. After election returns showed that Republicans made gains in areas where Democrats used to be solid before, Biden says, ‘oh, it’s because legislation isn’t being passed. No, Biden. Republicans are winning because YOUR politics and the programs that you want to sell the American people with that cost trillions of dollars are not popular and are unacceptable. That’s the reason you’re losing ground. Not because you’re not passing things that we don’t want. Because you’re proposing things that we don’t want. Get the message.
Biden administration
Biden’s administration wants to give illegal immigrants taxpayer money for crossing the border illegally because they lost a child. What about Americans who have lost babies and loved ones to all of this gang violence? Not a thing is ever said about that. You talk about a sick administration.
The most vaccinated group
The most vaccinated group for COVID are those who are 55 and over. This segment of society may have had personal experience of a time when many of our vaccines did not exist and therefore they suffered or knew somebody who suffered from childhood illnesses that could not be easily prevented. Maybe they remember the relief and joy of their parents when the polio vaccine, for example, became available. As a member of that age group, I grew up when adults respected and enthusiastically expressed gratitude for the wonders or modern medicine. So, when you hear or read the idiotic and often profane slogans of the Trump cohort, remember it was the personal sacrifice of citizens throughout the 20th century that truly made America great.
Code enforcement
Sayre and Waverly are looking amazing. Where is the code enforcement for Athens?
Litter, litter everywhere
Fast food places, convenience stores: Please get a handle on your garbage. People who throw out wrappers, masks, cigarette butts out their car window. Very shameful. Lets have some enforcement on this.
The $1.2 trillion bill?
Did the Democrats skip a step? Weren’t they supposed to get the total cost of the bill before voting on it? How many Americans sign the papers to buy a car or a house before getting the total cost of it? My four great grandchildren will get stuck paying the bills for Biden’s blunders. God save America from the Socialists.
