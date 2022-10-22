On Nov. 8, you will get a chance to let your people running for Governor, Senator, Congressmen, state and local officials know how you feel they are doing or will be doing the next few years. I’m sure if you think things are going well it will be easy to pick your candidates.
Who do you think would do the best in the following categories:
1. Lowering gasoline costs. 2. Lowering the cost of fuel oil or natural gas. 3. Lowering the costs at your kitchen table. 4. Who would do best in making the country energy independent? 5. Who might possibly help to lower the crime rates, especially in the large cities? 6. Who would work to stop allowing criminals to be let back out on the street with no bail to continue even more violent crimes? 7. Who would be best to help stop illegal aliens, and drugs from coming across the southern border, and help to wipe out the cartels that now control the border? 8. Who would want abortions for any reason up until the day of delivery? 9. Who would want very limited access to abortions? 10. Who would be best for the economy to stop the tremendous losses in your 401k’s and IRA’s? 11. Do you have any problem with your state and federal governments appropriating billions of dollars on green energy projects at this particular time, or do you think commons sense would dictate that they take care of our pressing problems first.
I’m sure I left out a lot, but elections are going to be here on Nov. 8. Please get out and vote your conscience. Forget about the (D) or (R) and make up your own mind. Vote common sense. Vote your faith. God Bless you all.
