According to the Athens Gazette of January 16, 1913, the old, covered bridge that spanned the Susquehanna River at Athens was being given a very thorough inspection by Frank I. Decker of Satterlee Street, who was an inspector employed by D. A Keefe, bridge contractor. Mr. Decker with the aid of an assistant, started the work Tuesday morning January 14, he had found a number of weak spots in the bridge, and he said that it was dangerous for heavy traffic. The south side of the structure had been found to be much weaker that the north side as the wood beams had rotted away more.
He made a list of all the weak points so that they could be reported to the grand jury which was to convene at Towanda Monday January 20. The bridge was in a dangerous condition, and it was condemned by an inspector who had gone over it some time before. Though he did not make as thorough an inspection as Mr. Decker.
The report would either be accepted or rejected by the grand jury but there was little doubt of the latter course being taken. Mr. Keefe had an almost perfect report to prove his statements and if any doubt arose, he could show a representative of the county in a few hours that the statements were true by taking him over the bridge.
If the report was accepted the matter would be placed in the hands of the county commissioners who would secure bids at once. The bridge at Towanda had also been condemned and Mr. Keefe was presenting a similar report on its condition to the grand jury.
Mr. Keefe had plans for the two new bridges already drawn up should his bids be accepted by the commissioners. If the matter goes to Mr. Keefe, the work of constructing would start at once. It was estimated that it would take about three months to complete the work of building a new bridge at Athens and it would be up to the businessmen to provide some means of holding the business from the east side of the river. A ferry would have to be provided or else a ford be made, possibly the most suitable place being at the foot of Satterlee Street where the water is low in the summer. The latter course seemed most advisable, but it was up to the businessmen of Athens to settle the matter. This was a matter that needed to be taken into consideration by the businessmen of Athens at once and definite plans laid for taking care of business from the vast country east of the Borough, all of which came to Athens to do business.
It was planned to have the new bridge completed before Interstate Fair week. The contracts would call for a stated time to have the work completed. Had the bridge been carried way by water or destroyed by fire, the state would have been compelled to build a new one but as the job was now for the county to do, the people of Athens looked for one of the best bridges that it would be possible to build.
While Mr. Decker was making an inspection of the west abutment of the bridge, he found a large quantity of matches in a small crevice under the bridge floor. Whether these were put there by some person for the purpose of setting a fire or were deposited by some small boy who crawled down under the floor to escape the eyes of the world while he smoked a few cigarettes was not known. The matches could have been set on fire very easily had any one been planning to destroy the bridge. The fact that they were new matches made the finding of them look more suspicious.
The Athens Gazette of January 23, 1913, reported that Athens would have a new bridge. The reports of the bridge were read before the Grand Jury. They reported to Judge Maxwell that the reports had been accepted. The matter was then in the hands of the County Commissioners.
The Athens Gazette of April 3, 1913, reported that County Commissioners George N. Bird, J. L. Ellsworth, and Miles E. Horton opened the bids to replace the Athens and Towanda bridges and rejected the bids. They were to be bid again. The bids were not only for the erection of steel bridges, but also concrete structures and this proposal had to go back before the Grand Jury.
Finally in 1914 the new bridge was erected at Athens only to be destroyed in the flood of 1916.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.