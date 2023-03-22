This is in response to today, March 15, Soundoff about the Athens Borough road crew and do they have one. The response to that question is yes, Athens Borough does have a road crew, which works at the direction of the Athens Borough manager. Any questions or comments can be directed to the Borough manager or the second Monday of every month at the borough council meeting. They’d love to here from you.
Who needs them
Make America great again, I can tell you who isn’t making America great again, that is the man in the White House right now. He’s slowly but surely undermining and destroying the history of this country. I ask all of you: What is wrong with making America great again? The principle is great. A strong America helps the world much better than a weak America. Dumbocrats and Rupugnants, who needs them.
More on marijuana street
In Waverly, marijuana street also known as Broad Street, if we had parking meters on both sides of the road it would make a ton of money and maybe, just maybe our taxes would go down.
No calls please
Why does Medicare pay people to work from home, calling seniors to sell them healthcare? We all have chosen a plan by now. New enrollees are given instructions. I get at least four calls a day, seven days a week from all over the country. When I give the caller my zip code and tell them I am 88, they hang up.
Another billionaire blowout
Remember when the FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) insured bank accounts to $10,000? Nowadays, the limit is supposed to be $250,000. California Governor Gavin Newsom owns three wineries that have accounts in the Silicon Valley Bank. President Biden changed the rules again so now the sky is the limit. Is this another billionaire bailout? Biden assured us that the American taxpayers won’t have to pay a penny. Who is he kidding? We already pay. It is called a 40 year high inflation.
JFK
Open borders, coddling criminals, creeping socialism, JFK would not believe what his party has morphed into.
Prison board meeting
At the recent prison board meeting, commissioner Doug McLinko stated that in lieu of providing drug treatment options to inmates — he believes that they should “SUFFER” through detox. That response is disgusting and irresponsible. I sincerely hope that none of his loved ones are ever afflicted with an addiction. Shame on you Mr. McLinko.
