Paying it forward
I would like to put a thank you note in Soundoff thanking the wonderful woman that paid for our groceries on Tuesday, (Nov. 22).
The Bible
The Bible is more than a book, it is a revelation. Best regarded it is above the church, we do not judge the Bible by the church, we judge the church on its teachings by the Bible. This is our safeguard against the ignorance and tyranny of the priestcraft.
At a crossroad
Caller 1: I’d like to know what happened to all these contractors who were supposed to come in and do even a temporary paving job on the roads that they tore up. I just came down Lehigh Avenue and it’s an absolute disaster, no matter how slow you go. You go down Lockhart, it’s the same way. Something needs to be done. There needs to be some leadership that’s going to go after these people for the mistakes that they’re making and the horrendous job that they’ve done on these roads and left all of us who drive it in total disarray. I’ve also just come down another street that’s torn up in the middle and that’s the lower part of Desmond heading into Madison Street, and that’s a disaster. Where in the world are the contractors and the overseers of these projects?
Editor’s Note: Road crews have been seen working on Lehigh Avenue and Lockhart Street throughout the week.
Caller 2: I cannot figure out these roads. There’s a manhole sunk down below the road so it’s just like making a pothole. I don’t understand why they do that, it certainly doesn’t help the cost.
Caller 3: I would like to mention to the Sayre Borough, they really should get out or make the water company come back and compact these places where they have dug up the streets, they are getting ready to pave over it and it is not properly compacted. The Sayre taxpayers, in a couple years, are going to have to re-pave these streets because they’re not compacted properly.
The UN
The UN, as far as I’m concerned, is one of the most anti-semitic organizations in the world today.
Thank you, wholeheartedly
I went to Guthrie last March with two clogged arteries and they had to put two stents in my heart and they did a wonderful job even though I gave some nurses a bad time and I’m sorry for that but they did a real good job and I’m doing good, thank you.
New thrift store
I understand and appreciate why the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Waverly went out of business. But, I was wondering if there was any way somebody can help us establish another thrift store of similar variety somewhere in the Waverly, Sayre, or Athens area. That thrift shop is greatly missed, especially now with the prices of retail. I would be most glad to help out at such a venue if one could be established somewhere. We really need another one of them of some sort in this Valley.
