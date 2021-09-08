Editor,
Health care workers against vaccines? Really? It boggles the mind.
Have you not known of or personally seen enough painful illness and death from COVID?
Golden Rule — would you want someone caring for you that could make your situation worse? Your nonsensical freedom argument? You are free to smoke a cigarette, but not walk into McDonald’s with it, etc. — because you can harm others.
Also, it’s simple science — the virus needs a host. You won’t become that host by masking, distancing and vaccinating.
Couldn’t be simpler.
Those others of us in healthcare have a message for you — grow up and think of someone besides yourself. Enough is enough.
Stephen L. Crawford, DMD
Lafayette Hill, Pa.
AHS Bulldog ‘72
