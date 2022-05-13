Thomas C. DeLano was 90 years of age. His birthday anniversary was celebrated January 16, 1922.
Mr. DeLano was not only one of the most esteemed men in Sayre but also Bradford County where he passed 60 of his 90 years. He was never considered a representative citizen, he stood only for the best in life, his many years were spent in harmony with the spirit of Christianity. Everyone with whom Mr. DeLano came in contact was glad for the opportunity to be on his long list of friends.
The man who celebrated his birthday on January 16 was born in Westmoreland, Oneida County, NY. For many years he was a resident of Towanda where he was a partner in the firm of Powell & Co. In the late 1890s, he took up residence in Sayre. Mr. DeLano was an ideally preserved specimen of manhood. His eyes were clear and bright, and he was able to read without glasses. His brain was active as during the vigor of middle manhood. His reasoning was strong, and his memory was excellent. In addition, he retained much physical strength. This was illustrated by the fact that the previous Sunday he attended divine service at the Church of the Redeemer in the morning and in the afternoon, he walked to Athens and back to his home, despite unfavorable conditions for pedestrians. In fact, his friends found it a delight to meet a man of such advanced years who was as modern in his ideas and who was excellently preserved despite the long arch of 90 years between the time of his birth and the anniversary, he celebrated January 16.
Mr. DeLano celebrated his birthday at the home of his daughter Mrs. W. R. Fulford, and in regard to the event one of those present wrote the following:
“The neighbors and friends of W.R. Fulford and family took possession of his home at 114 N. Hopkins Street last evening. Tables were spread for twenty-two and a bountiful supper was served. In the center of the table a beautiful birthday cake with many gleaming candles told part of the story, but the dates 1832 and 1922 were the real key.
Thomas C. DeLano, father of Mrs. Fulford had attained his ninetieth year. While many of those present wore glasses, Mr. DeLano disdains any help for his eyes. Others need cars for business and pleasure, but he is an earnest believer in that nearly lost art of walking. On Sunday Mr. DeLano attended the Episcopal service in the morning and in the afternoon walked to Athens and back. In 1896 he came to Sayre and opened a grocery store on the corner of Stevenson and Hopkins streets, where he remained for ten years, and then retired from active business. Previous to his coming to Sayre he was a member of the well-known Powell & Co. of Towanda where he served faithfully over 30 years. Nearly all of the residents of Sayre knew Mr. DeLano personally or by sight and wished him many years of brisk activity.
A beautiful housecoat was presented to him at the close of the supper, by his admiring friends, which rounded out and finished a most enjoyable and unusual event.
Thomas C. DeLano was the son of Stafford and Clarissa Cook DeLano, his family moved around quite a bit. At one point they were living in Brooklyn, NY. He married Harriet Matthewson of Athens, PA in 1855. They moved to Pine Creek Michigan and stayed there until they moved to Towanda in 1861. He worked for Powell & Co. until the company was dissolved in 1889. He then went into the grocery business with his brother Orrin L. DeLano in Towanda and conducted that until he moved to Sayre and opened a grocery at Stevenson and Hopkins Streets. He continued in that business until about 1902 when he retired. His wife Harriett died in 1896 and from the time of her death he lived with his daughter Anna Fulford at 114 N. Hopkins Street in Sayre. Thomas and Harriett had two daughters Mrs. Harriet Pool of Kansas City MO. And Anna Fulford of Sayre.
Thomas DeLano died December 26, 1925.
