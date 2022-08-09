When is Litchfield Township going to zone? An elected officer “should do what’s good for the people, not what the people want.” That’s a quote from Senator Everett Dirksen.
Political Flip
Commissioner Doug McLinko again shows he is full of hot air after his recent statement to the Daily Review calling the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court’s decision to uphold Act 77 a “political flip.” Act 77 was passed with overwhelming Republican support in 2019 and was considered a win by Republicans at the time. In fact, Republican senators voted 27-0 in favor of the bill and in the House, Republicans voted 105-2 in favor of it. Since the 2020 election didn’t go their way, now the Republicans want to repeal Act 77 and say it was unconstitutional. Now that is a “political flip.”
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan
Finally we have a Democrat who is showing some American spirit. But why wasn’t her trip to Taiwan a bipartisan effort? Why wasn’t the Biden Administration supporting her trip? Remember when Nancy had a photo-op in Chinatown in San Francisco to defy President Trump’s ban on travel from Wuhan, because of the COVID-19 epidemic? Is this just a political stunt to win the Chinese-American vote in her district and guarantee her re-election to congress? Newt Gingrich made a trip to Taiwan 25 years ago when he was Speaker of the House.
Where on the Map?
Perhaps someone with all the gadgets could please tell us where Aston Middletown Little League is from. We do read other articles besides the obituaries.
Editor’s Note: Aston Middletown Little League is located in Media, Pa., which is in Delaware County.
Clean Up South Waverly
South Waverly used to be a nice looking town. People cared about their homes and yards. Now we have many shabby looking homes, unmowed lawns and junk in dumpsters sitting in yards and driveways way longer than they should. Also, how about cleaning under the overpass on Fulton Street on a regular basis. The South Waverly Council needs to impose stricter fines on people who abuse the ordinances. The council also needs to get off their butts and apply for grants like the other Valley towns do, instead of just protecting their own interests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.