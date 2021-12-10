According to Howard E. Bishop, Superintendent and Treasurer of the Robert Packer Hospital in December of 1921 a maternity building and children’s ward addition had just been completed at the Robert Packer Hospital. The new building connected the private floor with the old children’s ward building. The structure was of brick and was designed by Gibb and Waltz of Ithaca. The total cost of the building with the furnishings was $90,000.
The basement had six rooms, the largest of which was to be used as a classroom for the nurses. Another room was to be used for a paint shop, and the remainder for general storage purposes.
The first floor of the building was the obstetrical department and had thirteen private rooms, a deliver room, nursey, diet kitchen, toilet, and bathrooms, and two small rooms for storage purposes.
The second floor, was used for the children’s department, had ten rooms, together with the necessary diet kitchen, utility room, bathrooms, etc. Five rooms had private bath and toilet.
The new building had several features in hospital architecture. The Lunken window was one, it was used throughout, and permitted a full window opening and also allowed the fly screens to be pushed up in the wall, where it could be left during the winter.
The Bryant Nurses Call System, which was a system of colored lights was used throughout directing the nurse to the bedside of patients calling. The lighting was semi-indirect and used the latest types of hospital fixtures.
All of the floors throughout the building were concrete, and all rooms except for patients and corridors were covered with battleship linoleum cemented to the floor. In the bathrooms, utility rooms, diet kitchen and delivery room the floor was of tile.
Two absolutely fire-proof stairways permitted exit from either floor and either end of the building.
Obstetrical cases would go directly to this building and didn’t need to go through the old part of the hospital.
Dr. Donald Guthrie in the report of the surgeon in the 1921 Annul Report of the hospital said “The wisdom that you have shown in building the Obstetrical and Children’s Pavilion has been demonstrated during the past year. Several times the new building has been filled to its capacity, and it is encouraging to see how much the maternity ward and private rooms have been used by physicians and the community. By opening this addition, we have reclaimed many more rooms for surgical cases in Pavilion No. 2, which has tended to lessen the former congestion.”
Louis Piollet, President of the Board of Trustees of the Robert Packer Hospital in the report of the Executive Committee in the 1921 Annual Report stated “The new children’s ward and maternity building, which was commenced July 1, 1921, and was opened January 1, 1922, cost to date, including interest on money we have borrowed, $86, 065.18. We have received from various sources to apply against the cost of this building to date $34,010.23, leaving a balance due on this new building of $52,054.95.”
Eventually pediatrics was moved to another area of the hospital and that floor became home to orthopedics. Obstetrics stayed in the building until November 18, 1962, when it moved to new quarters in the Stedge Pavilion. When the new main building of the Robert Packer Hospital was built after the fire of 1933 the maternity building was attached to the hospital. The ground floor of the building was home to the storage (supply and distribution) department for the entire campus and could only be accessed by traveling through the Dietary Department that situation was in place until a new supply and distribution department was built in 1977 as part of the Century I project. The building was known as the South Building, and it was torn down in 1982 to make way for the Dietary expansion and new cafeteria building in the south courtyard.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
