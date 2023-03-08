A message from the Mayor of Sayre
This is Henry Farley the Mayor of Sayre calling Soundoff and I’m responding to the Three Junk Cars from today’s (March 1) paper and I would just like to clear the air on this. The person that approached me had approached me several months ago while a car, not three, one car on Chemung Street and that car was dealt with. So I feel that this person is not being truthful. It was one car, not three and this is how things get out of control and I just want to set the record straight and that car that was complained about was taken care of. Thank you.
Marijuana Street
Number one: why aren’t they (Morning Times) putting anymore of the lottery results in the paper? Number two: while driving up marijuana street in Waverly last week, I tried to find a place to park six or seven different times during the week and the street was completely packed. With all the people shopping at these marijuana stores, Waverly should be tax-free.
Vaccine deniers
I see two new COVID deaths reported in Bradford County. Bradford County remains classified as high transmission for COVID-19. I can see why; 71 percent of Bradford County residents voted for Donald Trump. That should answer your question, vaccine deniers.
Don’t eat your vegetables
The American people need to stop buying fresh fruits and vegetables that come from Peru, Chile, and all other overseas countries. They are picked way too soon to arrive in our country and are poor quality. The CEO’s of these large corporations are benefitting from this.
County bridge
In response to the lights on the Sayre River Bridge, that’s the (East Lockhart Street) Bridge, owned by the county. It’s not a PennDOT bridge like the bridge in Athens.
Editor’s Note: Indeed it is, our mistake.
Spring cleaning
I would like to see that the Borough of Athens do a spring or fall clean up like the Borough of Sayre does every year.
Drowning in fantasy
It’s unfortunate that a president who should be well-versed in constitutional law took it upon himself to offer half a trillion dollars of taxpayer funds to a select group of college students. If Mr. Biden writes a personal check from his own savings account, that would be legal and commendable. We the people value and respect all our young adults. Students, military, farmers, homemakers, businessmen, craftsmen, and professionals. They need to know there’s no pot of gold sitting in The White House. We are $3 trillion dollars in debt. Our military personnel are fed, housed, and paid with borrowed money. We need all adults to be realists in a world that’s drowning in fantasy.
Spring breakers
President Biden went to Ukraine to get his picture taken in a war zone and to deliver them a blank check. Remember when he visited them as Vice President under Obama and threatened not to give them a billion dollars in U.S. aid? Was that a quid pro quo? Secretary Yellen just went to Ukraine. Did she take them money? Attorney General Merrick Garland just went there too. Is Ukraine a new hot spot for spring break? Can’t our leaders just use a telephone?
