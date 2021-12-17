I came across the following information while doing some research at the Bradford County Museum and thought it would be interesting to share with you. My grandfather Ed Maloney who grew up on his family farm in the Irish settlement of Pond Hill (parts of Rome, Wysox and Sheshequin Townships) just past Lake Wesauking told us when we were kids that deer hunting in his youth was difficult. There was not a large deer population in the area and if some one was able to kill a buck it was considered a real accomplishment.
The Towanda Daily Review and Sayre Evening Times both reported the following on December 17, 1921.
“The woods are full of em, and the records of Game Warden Van Orman, prove that deer hunting in Bradford County is a sport that is right here at home to stay. It certainly is not necessary for sportsmen to travel to Canada, northern New York State, or into the far west to satisfy their desire in big game hunting.
The list of bucks killed in this county during the season of 1921, shows that eighteen deer were killed, also that three were illegally killed. The illegal killings may have been by mistake or that intent. That is a question that Warden Van Orman is making every effort to settle.
The animals killed range from 125 pounds to 200 pounds, but two bucks in the 200 lb. class were killed, one by C. T. Bradley of Towanda, and the other by L. F. Root of Canton. Bradley’s kill, however, carried the most points as his trophy carried a magnificent head with 15 prongs, the finest specimen ever seen or killed anywhere in this vicinity.
The increase in the number of deer is due to the splendid effort of the State Game Commission in establishing a preserve near Laquin (Barclay Mountain). In this preserve, a number of deer were planted several years ago, and until this year have been protected. They have propagated rapidly, have left the confines of the preserve and scattered through the immense forest land in Bradford, Sullivan, Lycoming and Tioga Counties. With the enforcement of the law, the hunting in the years to come in this section will not be surpassed anywhere in this country.
The list of hunters, successful in bringing down a deer in this county include C. T. Bradley, Towanda, 15 point, 200 lbs.; W. Zeller, Laquin, 12 pt., 160 lbs.; John Van Gorder, Towanda, 5 pt., 130 lbs.; Walter Bailey, Canton, points and weight, not known; A. W. Hautz, Luzerne, 8 pt. 175 lbs.; L. F. Root, Canton, 12 pt., 200 lbs.; L. W. Fleming, LeRoy, 6 pt. 160 lbs.; Floyd McCarty, Campbellsville, 8 pt. 100 lbs.; William Walline, Athens, 8 pt., 180 lbs.; William Hallman, Athens, 4 pt., 140 lbs.; C. S. Woodworth, Shickshinny, 8 pt., 125 lbs.; Bob Chilson, LeRoy, 9 pt., weight unknown; Sam Heath Shunk, 9 pt., 180 lbs.; John Annable, Forksville, 6 pt., 180 lbs.; Walter Minehan, Kellogg, 10 pt., 180 lbs.
Which all goes to show that Bradford County is and will be hereafter, a Happy Hunting Ground for Deer Slayers.”
The same papers ran another story on Bear kills.
“A big game drive, started Thursday morning from the hunting lodge of John F. Kizer, located along the Millstone Creek near Wide Crossing, wound up most successfully when a bear weighing 150 pounds, after being dressed was brought down by George McCabe, Elmer Grey and William Russell.
The drive started early in the morning from the camp, and the bear was shot about half a mile from there near the Wide Crossing bridge, making the eleventh bear that has been killed in that vicinity this season.
The region of the Millstone is a wonderful game country. The Millstone has a famous trout stream and, in the mountains, round about, game of every description known to these parts, abound. A number of deer have been killed there, and during the season grouse are plentiful and the stream itself abounds in trout. The Kizer camp, located in the heart of this vast game territory, is easily accessible from Towanda, and is rapidly becoming a rendezvous for hunting and fishing parties.”
I contacted the Pennsylvania Game Commission and spoke with Wildlife Management Supervisor Mark Ternent of the Jersey Shore office to see if I could get a recent number of deer harvests in Bradford County. He explained to me that they no longer track harvests by county but by Wildlife Management Units. Bradford County is in two units that are divided by Route 6. Units 3B and 3C. The units include Bradford County parts of Sullivan County, Susquehanna County, Wayne County, Wyoming County and Lackawanna County. The total deer harvest for both units in 2020 was 42,900. 9,900 were bucks so you can see from these statistics that deer hunting did grow, and Bradford County did become a happy hunting ground over the last 100 years.
In 2020 there were 80 bears killed in Bradford County.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
