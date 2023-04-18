China was granted permanent most favored nation status (MFN), when the Senate voted in September 2000, and President Clinton signed it into law in October. That was instrumental in China joining The World Trade organization (WTO). MFN gives countries the best trade terms with the member countries. These countries then treat each other with the lowest tariffs and the highest import quotas.
Prior to passage of China’s MFN they were subject to an annual review by congress of their trade status with the US. Before 1980 the president had to issue annual waivers to trade with them. Since then millions of Americans have lost their jobs due to all the imports replacing items made here.
If you have been shopping lately and you read the labels on most of the non perishable items, they are made in China. Look on the shelves at Walmart, any of the Dollar stores, craft stores such as Michaels and Hobby Lobby and the little tag will say “made in China”. I noticed almost all the artificial flowers, Christian items like signs and crosses, decorations, trinkets, decorative lights, statues, plaques, trophies, yard ornaments, kitchen wares, etc, are made in China.
If you are taking a number of prescriptions, the ingredients for them may also be coming from China. Hospitals have shortages of critical medicines that are made in China or India. If you are buying batteries, solar panels, electric cars and wind turbines blades, much of the critical parts are made in China. It was recently announced that a large chip manufacturing plant is to be built in America, but it will take years for production to start and will supply only a tiny percentage of computer chips needed.
Look around your house and you will find lots of items are made in China, Made in America prices can’t compete with countries that make products in their sweat shops, with child labor and slaves. Many American companies now have manufacturing facilities in China making products they can sell in their name. If all these things were made in America, you probably couldn’t afford to buy them, then our Dollar stores would have to be called 5 and 10 Dollar stores, if not more. You can see why the Dollar stores and convenience stores are now selling more groceries, snacks, and drinks.
We all want things made in America, but I would guess we wouldn’t want to pay the prices things would then cost. Labor here isn’t cheap and a lot of people don’t like to work. We have to continually raise the minimum wage that would drive prices out of sight. You know the Chinese wouldn’t allow a real Union to function, so they can pay very low wages. New York state wants to make the minimum wage $20 per hour. Do you think that is another reason businesses are leaving the state? They were pushing recently for $15 per hour and in a couple more years it will be $25.
China will be taking over Taiwan before very long, one way or another. Once they blockade the Island there won’t be anything we can do about it and the US won’t be sending troops over there.
China spends billions of dollars in American Universities. Harvard has gotten nearly 90 million dollars in gifts. The University of Pennsylvania close to 65 million dollars, and there is no way of knowing how much of that went toward the Penn/Biden center on the campus, where a number of classified documents were recently found. Cornell University has received over 12 million dollars in contracts and gifts from China, with over 5 million from a Chinese technology company that has been denied sensitive technology from the United States because it is deemed a danger to national security. China is spending billions of dollars in America buying up land near military bases, and in neighboring Latin American, South America and in Africa. Just recently China guided a spy balloon aver The United States missile silos and military bases before the president finally decided to shoot it down in the Atlantic, off South Carolina.
America is still the land of the free and the home of the brave and our present leadership needs to keep us free. Lets not lower standards in colleges, the military and elsewhere. to try and make everyone equal. God Bless you, your family, and the USA. He is the one to keep you on an even keel.
Ray Rinebold — Chemung
