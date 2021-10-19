Dividing Democrats
How can you say Trump divided us when the Democrats have done nothing but divide us? All is OK as long as you obey the Democrats. We have mask and vaccine mandates — which by the way, Biden was never going to do — and are being told we must wear a mask and must get the vaccines or lose your job or business. And yet, they are letting thousands of immigrants flood into our country without being tested for COVID. Really? It’s all about control. So I don’t know about you, but even though I didn’t like Trump’s mouth, I would take him back any day. At least I would feel safe and not controlled.
Mask Hypocrisy
I cannot believe we have several thousand fans at NFL games, NBA games and MLB games all without masks, yet we have 20 students per classroom sitting at a desk social distance and have to wear a mask. Tell me how that is justified. Oh right, the NFL, NBA and NLB are all big government money makers. Now I get it, it doesn’t matter what this is doing to our kids as long as money and politics is involved. Now it all makes sense.
Merger Discussions
Whatever happened to the Sayre-Athens school merger discussion? It should be done by now. Is it still happening or not?
Thanking Road Workers
I would like to respond to the Oct. 12 Soundoff titled Long Construction season. I live on Keystone Ave. at the top of Mohawk St., so I have been exposed to construction of every sort, new gas lines, water lines, etc. The street in front of my house has been dug up at least five or six times. Sometimes, my entire house has been on vibrate. I have had many conversations with the workers who have been great. They are good guys doing important work. I have thanked them and expressed my appreciation for the thankless work they do while their lives are in danger due to different traffic patterns and impatient drivers. So to the guys who work at PennDot — thank you.
Nice Parade
Kudos to the Wayman family for organizing the wonderful Sayre homecoming parade each year.
Lying Politicians
Biden and these other members of Congress need to stop lying on TV.
Congratulations, Steve!
Congratulations to outdoor columnist Steve Piatt for the awards he picked up for the columns he writes. They are very enjoyable, and even though I am not a hunter, I still enjoy reading them. They make a real contribution to the community. Congratulations to him and his wife, they are certainly an asset to this community, and we appreciate all they do.
Trick-or-Treat Confusion
I just read an article about trick-or-treat this year that said Athens Borough, Sayre and Waverly were going to do it on Thursday, Oct. 29. I believe that is the 28th. So is it on Thursday or Friday? Athens Township is having it on Saturday the 31st, though that is the 30th, not the 31st. So which night is it? And why can’t they all have it on the same day at the same time? It would be so much easier for everybody involved.
Sayre Borough, Athens Borough, Athens Towbship and the Village of Waverly will hold trick-or-treat night on Thursday Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
Pelosi and the Pope
I see the Speaker of the House had a meeting with the Bishop of Rome, probably getting marching orders. I see that President Biden went over there and had a sit down too. Same thing.
Clarification
I want to thank Lloyd Davis for his column in the newspaper that explains what the world “GOAT” stands for. I’ve heard Tom Brady called the GOAT and thought it was a degrading term, but then he said that GOAT is the “Greatest of All Time.” Thank you for enlightening me. The next time I hear someone called the GOAT, I’ll know they’re not being degraded as a bad animal.
County Commissioner Meeting Schedule
I wonder if it would be possible in the Calendar of Events for the paper to tell us when the Commissioner’s meetings will be held at the courthouse, because they are streamed via Zoom, and you can watch them live. But I never know when they are going to take place. So I was wondering if that was something that could be included in the events section so the public would know when they tune in to the Commissioner’s meetings.
Editor’s Note: The Bradford County Commissioners meet every second and fourth Thursday at 10 a.m., excluding holidays.
Incorrect Answers
This is a shout out to Joe Biden and his administration. You people have all the answers. There’s just one problem. They’re all the wrong answers.
Invoking the 25th
Remember when Nancy Pelosi suggested using the 25th Amendment to remove a president. Joe Biden better keep eating his Wheaties and taking extra-strength Prevagen before Pelosi comes after him. Just think where this nation would be if Nancy decided to impeach Joe. God Bless America.
Calling All Patriots
Patriotism is doing what is best for your country. Help your fellow Americans, get vaccinated, and wear a mask. Don’t be a jerk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.