Marines are now guarding Lehigh Valley Mail Trains; P. O. employees will shoot. November 14, 1921
A Marine with a revolver on his hip that he procured at the Sayre Post Office left Sayre on Lehigh train, No. 122, November 14, being the first armed men to guard a mail car under a ruling of the Post office Department, issued the previous Saturday.
Armed Marines would be on all trains running between New York and Sayre and it was expected that within a few days armed men would also be on all mail cars running between Sayre and Buffalo. The men were to guard valuable packages that were in transit.
In addition to the guards on trains, much care was to be exercised in the Sayre post office in guarding valuables. When packages that were known to be of much value were to be delivered from the Sayre post office, two men were sent with them, and both were heavily armed. They had been instructed to shoot if anyone attempted to interfere with them. Because of the many mail robberies, the clerks in the Sayre post office were furnished with firearms previously. The clerks had been holding frequent target practices across the Susquehanna River from Sayre. The were capable of handling the guns and the Sayre post office resembled an arsenal.
Postmaster Daniel Cleary warned the people not to interfere with any post office clerk or carrier. Don’t try to spring any practical jokes on the men for they have been instructed to shoot and the strong arm of government is back of them, and they will shoot to kill.
Mail cars were being broken into and riffled by robbers while trains were enroute. Mail cars were traditionally sealed, and no clerk assigned to them until clerks began to find the seals on the cars broken the bags of mail ransacked and sometimes thrown from the train.
Bucyrus and His Five Cars please Wreck Master Foley
Bucyrus had a new coat of paint. Whereupon William E. Foley, wrecking crew foreman of the Seneca Division of the Lehigh Valley was mighty pleased.
Bucyrus was a giant. He could pick up 150 tons of steel and hold it out at arm’s length. He was commonly called the “Big Hook” by employees of the Lehigh, although his right name was Bucyrus.
In about 1880, before the Lehigh became one of the leading railroads in the world, W. E. Foley was appointed foreman of the wrecking crew at Sayre. During the intervening years he had charge of clearing many a tangled wreck. The worst he ever handled was that at Manchester, NY when Lehigh train No. 4 was wrecked, and many killed. At that time the principal work of the wrecking crew was to remove the injured and dead from the wreckage. But in most wrecks, there was no loss of life and only cars were involved, the work of the crew was different. Then the only thought was to re-open the line for traffic. It was the work of Bucyrus and Foley and the crew to throw the cars helter-skelter off the tracks, replace the crushed ties and twisted rails and report the track to the train dispatcher as being “O.K.”
The wrecking equipment on the Seneca division was composed of Bucyrus the “Big Hook” and five cars. Bucyrus weighed 110 tons and without riggers in place, he could lift 150 tons and swing the weight on a radius of 17 feet. Elmer Finch was the engineer who operated the mammoth crane. Then there were two truck cars, containing ties and trucks for use in emergency. There was a car on which there was a cabin containing chain and cables for the moving of wreckage. Then there was a tool car and lastly, and very important from the standpoint of the wreckers there was a commissary car. This car was always equipped with large quantities of food for wreckers and hearty eaters and Ben Titus, the cook, always had something ready for the hungry men, piping hot and delicious. The work of the men was hard. They were frequently called upon to work for twenty-four hours, without rest. Their work was hard and muscle tearing. And how they could eat. A farm hand and a lumber jack combined would take second place in an eating contest with a wrecker.
Bucyrus and all his cars were given a coat of paint and looked as bright as a boy’s face on the first day of school. That was why Foley who was called ‘Commodore” by the wreckers and “Comrade” by his other friends was a proud man.
The Lehigh Valley train wreck that Mr. Foley spoke of occurred at Manchester, NY on August 25, 1911, the train was derailed due to a broken rail on the line. 29 people dies and 62 were injured.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
